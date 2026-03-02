Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Sean Duffy Gets Blunt History Lesson After Bragging About Trump Having 'Best Cabinet' Since Founding Fathers

Sean Duffy
Al Drago/Getty Images

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy boasted on X that President Trump has the 'Best Cabinet since 1776"—but there's one glaring issue.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was given a swift fact-check after he boasted on X that President Donald Trump has the "Best Cabinet since 1776"... seemingly unaware that the first Cabinet wasn't even appointed until years later.

Duffy shared a photo of himself grinning front-and-center while flanked by other Trump administration members, all of whom beamed at the camera. All of them gave the cameraman the thumbs up.

Duffy proudly shared the photo to his followers on X.

You can see his post and the photo below.

Sean Duffy with other Cabinet members @SecDuffy/X

Duffy appears to have forgotten that the American Revolution took place and that it took several years after the fledgling nation expelled the British from its shores before a Cabinet could be formed.

That didn't happen until 1789, by the way—a full 13 years after the framers officially signed the Declaration of Independence.

On Sept. 11, 1789, the new federal government put the Constitution’s appointments process into action when President George Washington sent his first cabinet nomination to the United States Senate.

The chamber quickly and unanimously confirmed Alexander Hamilton as Secretary of the Treasury. Hamilton himself had argued strongly for this shared power, believing Senate oversight would help ensure that key offices went to capable officials rather than political favorites.

All of this information is readily available—not that Duffy appears to have ever brushed up on the facts before taking office.

It sure is hard to argue that the Trump administration boasts the "best Cabinet" the nation has seen since its inception when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is the face of the nationwide immigration crackdown that has resulted in the deaths of American citizens and scores of human rights abuses.

And it seems ridiculous to make that claim when a conspiracy theorist like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—an anti-vaxxer shredding the country's health apparatus—leads the Department of Health and Human Services.

Don't even get us started on Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading a bloody era of foreign policy moves that has seen the Trump administration invade Venezuela and now Iran.

Duffy was swiftly called out.


Duffy needs to go back to American History class.

