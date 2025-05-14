Skip to content

CNN Host Rips MAGA Panelist With Blunt Reminder After Dem Rep's Arrest

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Transportation Secretary Slammed After Admitting He Made A Telling Switch To Wife's Recent Flight

Sean Duffy
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After previously claiming his family flies out of Newark Airport "all the time," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted in a recent audio clip that he'd just switched his wife's Newark flight to LaGuardia.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was criticized after admitting in a recent audio clip that he'd just switched his wife's Newark Liberty International Airport flight to one out of LaGuardia Airport—despite previously claiming his family flies out of Newark Airport "all the time."

Duffy’s remarks came as staffing shortages caused major flight disruptions at Newark on Monday, with the F.A.A. forced to delay incoming flights from across the continental U.S. and parts of Canada. According to an online advisory, delays averaged over 1 hour and 40 minutes and in some cases stretched to nearly seven hours.

The delays followed a brief radar outage on Friday at the Philadelphia air traffic control facility that oversees Newark’s airspace. That disruption echoed a similar outage on April 28, when controllers briefly lost communication with pilots. The April incident capped off months of technical issues that have left air traffic controllers overwhelmed.

Speaking on a radio show recently, after the host noted that issues at Newark are compounded "with both a runway closed for construction until June [and] air traffic controller issues," Duffy, with no trace of irony, said:

"My wife was flying out of Newark tomorrow. I switched her flight to LaGuardia.”

You can hear the exchange in the audio below.

Compare those words to the response he gave to Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker when she asked him "if it's safe to fly out of Newark Airport right now":

"It is. I fly out of Newark all the time. My family flies out of Newark."

Many have called out Duffy's hypocrisy.


Earlier this week, Duffy attributed the ongoing issues at Newark—and broader disruptions across the U.S. flight system—to the Biden administration, criticizing what he described as a failure to address persistent staffing shortages and infrastructure challenges within the FAA.

He said:

“We didn’t have to be here. This did not have to be our story. Over the last four years, the last administration, they knew this was a problem. And by the way, during Covid, when people weren’t flying, that was a perfect time to fix these problems.”

What Duffy conveniently overlooked is that the period he blamed on the Biden administration also includes 2020—the final year of Donald Trump’s first presidency.

Latest News

Screenshots of "Edelweiss" performance at Kennedy Center
Political News

Video Of MAGA Kennedy Center Board Watching 'Edelweiss' Performance Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal
Celebrities

Pedro Pascal Yanked Joaquin Phoenix's Arm Down At Cannes—And Fans Sadly Think They Know Why

Cheryl Burke
Celebrities

Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Rips Trolls Who Criticize Her 'New Face'

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Hack' For Removing Excess Grease From Pizza—And People Are Horrified
Celebrities

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Hack' For Removing Excess Grease From Pizza—And People Are Horrified

More from News/political-news

Denzel Washington confronting photographer on Cannes red carpet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington Unloads On Paparazzi For Grabbing Him On Cannes Red Carpet

On Monday, multi-award winning actor Denzel Washington walked the red carpet in France with his costar A$AP Rocky and director Spike Lee during the Cannes Film Festival. He was there to attend the screening of his latest film, the Spike Lee directed Highest 2 Lowest.

But the two time Academy Award winner was stopped on his trek down the carpet by a handsy photographer who grabbed him at least once before Washington asked him to keep his hands to himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Alexandria Diaz and Diaz on TikTok
ABC News; @anxiouschihuahua/TikTok

Daughter Of Fallen Cop Who Went Viral For Her Cold Demeanor Towards Trump Speaks Out

Alexandria Diaz, who this week accepted a Medal of Sacrifice from President Donald Trump on behalf of her late father, who was killed in the line of duty in Palm Beach, Florida, spoke out on TikTok after she went viral after appearing visibly unenthusiastic while accepting the medal from the president.

In a TikTok video shared Tuesday, Trump appeared visibly confused, glancing repeatedly toward Diaz and awkwardly attempting to put his arm around her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naomi Biden; Jake Tapper
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Biden's Granddaughter Slams Jake Tapper's Tell-All Book As 'Political Fairy Smut' In Viral Rant

Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of former President Joe Biden, called out CNN's Jake Tapper and British journalist Alex Thompson over their book Original Sin, in which they accuse the White House of covering up Biden's mental and physical decline in office.

The 82-year-old Biden was diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer after reporting urinary symptoms, according to an official statement from his office. He and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Maggie Hassan and Kristi Noem
@arupar/X

Noem Gets Epically Schooled By Dem Senator After She Proves She Has No Clue What 'Habeas Corpus' Is

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan called out Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem after Noem demonstrated that she doesn't understand the legal principle of habeas corpus during a congressional hearing.

In simple terms, a writ of habeas corpus is a court order requiring authorities to bring a detained individual before a judge to justify their continued detention. In the federal system, judges often receive habeas petitions from state prisoners who claim their constitutional rights were violated during their prosecution or imprisonment.

Keep ReadingShow less
A slightly confused, young medical student, in a white lab coat looks at an e-ray. He stands against a red background with a stethoscope hanging around his neck.
Photo by Fotos on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Biggest Medical Mysteries They've Ever Solved

The body is such a mystery.

Every time we think we've learned it all, the body says... "Hold my spleen!"

Keep ReadingShow less