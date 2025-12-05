Skip to content

American Men Are Flocking To Get Breast Reduction Surgery—And Everyone's Making The Same Powerful Point

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Clue Who Tom Holland Was Despite Starring In Several Movies With Him

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. reunite at THR’s Women in Entertainment gala as Tom Holland — the Spider-Man she famously can’t remember — appears on the other side of the MCU universe.
Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

During his speech honoring Gwyneth Paltrow at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that Paltrow once asked him who Tom Holland was despite starring with him in four Marvel movies.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossDec 05, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

It’s been nearly six years since Gwyneth Paltrow last suited up as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet according to Robert Downey Jr., she still struggles to tell certain Avengers apart.

Downey Jr. roasted his longtime co-star in spectacular fashion while presenting her with The Hollywood Reporter’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, a moment that played less like a formal tribute and more like Tony Stark gently ribbing Pepper for forgetting who Spider-Man is.

The award honors Hollywood leaders and philanthropists, and Downey Jr. showed up fully prepared to celebrate Paltrow’s career and her ongoing inability to remember that she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Taking place last Wednesday, Downey Jr. began with faux reverence for his co-star:

“I pulled her out of her first unannounced retirement from cinema…”

Both actors have spent over a decade portraying the MCU's most grounded and beloved duo, with their off-screen dynamic often resembling the humorous yet affectionate banter between Pepper and Tony.

Beyond their work in Marvel, they have supported each other's projects by attending premieres, tributes, and industry events, showcasing the same romantic chemistry that proved Tony Stark really had a heart.

Downey Jr. pivoted to pure roast mode:

“She’s reviled. Revered. No, I’m wrong. Reviled and revered. Maybe both. Maybe she’s a bit of a dichotomy. Impossibly intelligent, yet forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Universe and its inhabitants.”

And when he says “basic tenets,” he means the actor names, plotlines, and characters from the seven MCU films she appeared in between 2008’s Iron Man and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

For example, when Paltrow once pointed at Spider-Man and asked, “Who’s that?” Downey Jr. reminded her:

“‘That’s Spider-Man. He said his name was Peter. His character’s name is Peter. He’s Tom Holland. You’ve done four movies with him.’”

And indeed, she has: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the funeral scene she somehow did not realize was part of an Avengers movie.

To be fair, the MCU is a giant narrative pretzel, and even Samuel L. Jackson has admitted he’s forgotten which films he’s in. But Paltrow’s confusion has become its own cottage industry—especially after she confidently denied being in Spider-Man: Homecoming until Jon Favreau corrected her mid-interview.

Across her full MCU tenure, Paltrow appeared in seven films with Downey Jr., traded scenes with Holland, and shared the screen with Jackson’s Nick Fury—which she also reportedly forgot. But Downey Jr.’s teasing doubled as genuine admiration for a performer who has juggled prestige films, Marvel blockbusters, and the Goop empire with remarkable finesse.

He reflected on her multitasking abilities:

“In an age where we so crave leadership, example, integrity, resolve—and too often folks come up short—we have here a woman willing to go to trial, confronting her retired optometrist accuser regarding an alleged injury on a Deer Valley ski resort slope, and comport herself so honorably that a musical theater production is born to commemorate her moral strength.”

Yes, he went from Pepper Potts to the ski trial in one breath. And yes, someone really did make a musical about it.

Downey Jr. closed his roast-turned-love letter with a triumphant flourish:

“It’s time to recognize … Gwyneth fuggin’ Paltrow.”

You can watch his full tribute below:

- YouTubeThe Hollywood Reporter

And when Gwyneth “fuggin” Paltrow entered the stage, she matched his sincerity:

“Robert, I love you so much. You are the older brother I never had and wasn’t sure I wanted, but I’m so grateful to you for being the best partner on screen.”

She went on to reflect on her long career and the many iterations of herself that Hollywood has witnessed, from Oscar-winning ingénue to MCU executive of Stark Industries to Goop founder to a woman who can stare down an optometrist on the witness stand while wearing a perfect courtroom knit.

Paltrow emotionally thanked the entertainment community for welcoming her back:

“To be among all of you women, and the men who love us, at this beautiful Hollywood Reporter event … to all the 100 women who are named today—to be here among you is really a gift. I really feel it. I have a real felt sense of this community this morning—a community that seems to be OK with all of my iterations and has welcomed me back.”

Paltrow’s acting hiatus ends this year with A24’s Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and co-starring Timothée Chalamet. Early reviews—including from THR critic David Rooney—have praised her return after five years away from the screen. She also thanked fellow honorees, including Jennifer Lopez, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award, presented by Kerry Washington.

Fans immediately revived the running joke online, flooding social media with memes insisting that Paltrow truly is the one Avenger who needs her own MCU flashcards.










You can watch her full speech below:

- YouTubeThe Hollywood Reporter

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. is making an unexpected return to Marvel in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, where he will reportedly play Doctor Doom, because in the MCU, no one stays dead unless Kevin Feige says so. Paltrow hasn’t committed to reprising Pepper Potts. In a separate interview at the event, she told The Hollywood Reporter she has “not said yes to anything yet.”

Pressed again, she repeated:

“We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Translation: if Pepper returns, someone better pin a nametag on Tom Holland before he swings on set.

Latest News

Screenshot of Samantha Fulnecky
Political News

The OU Student Who Got A Zero On Her Bible-Based Essay Was Just Honored By Republicans—Because Of Course

Donald Trump; Pete Buttigieg
Political News

Clip Of Trump Mocking Pete Buttigieg As His Cronies Laugh Feels Like It's Straight Out Of 'Austin Powers'

Screenshot of Prince Harry; Donald Trump
Political News

Prince Harry Just Took A Hilariously Brutal Jab At Trump During Surprise Appearance On 'Colbert'

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Dragged After Making Ridiculous Claim About Randomly Finding Billions On The 'Tariff Shelf'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Dragged After Making Ridiculous Claim About Randomly Finding Billions On The 'Tariff Shelf'

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed to reporters this week that officials in his administration suddenly found $30 billion they "never knew existed"—located on what Trump referred to as the "tariff shelf."

Tariffs are a tax on imported goods, usually calculated as a percentage of the purchase price. While tariffs can shield domestic manufacturers by making foreign products more expensive, they are also used as a tool to penalize countries engaged in unfair trade practices, such as government subsidies or dumping goods below market value.

Keep ReadingShow less
food prep
Katie Smith on Unsplash

Professional Chefs Share The Top Mistakes Average Home Cooks Make

With the expansion of cable television and then streaming services, a number of competition shows featuring amateur home cooks. Shows like Master Chef and The Great British Bake Off garnered huge followings and spawned numerous global and domestic spin-offs.

The food produced by these amateurs is beyond the talents of even some professional chefs. But what about the average home cook? What can they learn from the professionals?

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

RFK Jr.'s HHS Blasted As CDC Panel Considers Dropping Life-Saving Hepatitis B Vaccine For Newborns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), met Thursday for the first of two days of discussions about childhood vaccine schedules and recommendations.

The panel focused on the hepatitis B vaccine and plans to vote on Friday whether to continue recommending it be given to all children at birth or to recommend something entirely different. The panel previously tabled making a decision on infant and early childhood hep-B vaccination in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @monicasanluiss's TikTok video
@monicasanluiss/TikTok

Bride's Friends Surprise Her With Montage Video Of All Her Exes At Bachelorette Party—And People Are Mortified

While Jenny Han's novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before was a major hit, and even became a great film success in 2018, not everyone's married to the idea of reconnecting with their exes after the relationships end.

It might be nice to imagine staying friends after the relationships, imagining our exes missing us or regretting losing us, or even giving us an apology for the things they did wrong. But most of us pine for this for a little while, realize it's all a fairy tale, and push past it to better things and new love.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @alexamcnee's TikTok video
@alexamcnee/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Calling Out Driver's Extremely Bright Headlights For Blinding Her

Whether we are drivers or passengers, we've all experienced that annoying, possibly painful moment of feeling like we're being blinded by a fellow driver whose headlights are far too bright for a standard car on a standard road.

But while most of us complain about it to ourselves and leave it at that, TikToker Alexa McNee stepped up for all of us and called it out.

Keep ReadingShow less