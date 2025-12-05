Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Clue Who Tom Holland Was Despite Starring In Several Movies With Him

It’s been nearly six years since Gwyneth Paltrow last suited up as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet according to Robert Downey Jr., she still struggles to tell certain Avengers apart.
Downey Jr. roasted his longtime co-star in spectacular fashion while presenting her with The Hollywood Reporter’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, a moment that played less like a formal tribute and more like Tony Stark gently ribbing Pepper for forgetting who Spider-Man is.
The award honors Hollywood leaders and philanthropists, and Downey Jr. showed up fully prepared to celebrate Paltrow’s career and her ongoing inability to remember that she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Taking place last Wednesday, Downey Jr. began with faux reverence for his co-star:
“I pulled her out of her first unannounced retirement from cinema…”
Both actors have spent over a decade portraying the MCU's most grounded and beloved duo, with their off-screen dynamic often resembling the humorous yet affectionate banter between Pepper and Tony.
Beyond their work in Marvel, they have supported each other's projects by attending premieres, tributes, and industry events, showcasing the same romantic chemistry that proved Tony Stark really had a heart.
Downey Jr. pivoted to pure roast mode:
“She’s reviled. Revered. No, I’m wrong. Reviled and revered. Maybe both. Maybe she’s a bit of a dichotomy. Impossibly intelligent, yet forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Universe and its inhabitants.”
And when he says “basic tenets,” he means the actor names, plotlines, and characters from the seven MCU films she appeared in between 2008’s Iron Man and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
For example, when Paltrow once pointed at Spider-Man and asked, “Who’s that?” Downey Jr. reminded her:
“‘That’s Spider-Man. He said his name was Peter. His character’s name is Peter. He’s Tom Holland. You’ve done four movies with him.’”
And indeed, she has: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the funeral scene she somehow did not realize was part of an Avengers movie.
To be fair, the MCU is a giant narrative pretzel, and even Samuel L. Jackson has admitted he’s forgotten which films he’s in. But Paltrow’s confusion has become its own cottage industry—especially after she confidently denied being in Spider-Man: Homecoming until Jon Favreau corrected her mid-interview.
Across her full MCU tenure, Paltrow appeared in seven films with Downey Jr., traded scenes with Holland, and shared the screen with Jackson’s Nick Fury—which she also reportedly forgot. But Downey Jr.’s teasing doubled as genuine admiration for a performer who has juggled prestige films, Marvel blockbusters, and the Goop empire with remarkable finesse.
He reflected on her multitasking abilities:
“In an age where we so crave leadership, example, integrity, resolve—and too often folks come up short—we have here a woman willing to go to trial, confronting her retired optometrist accuser regarding an alleged injury on a Deer Valley ski resort slope, and comport herself so honorably that a musical theater production is born to commemorate her moral strength.”
Yes, he went from Pepper Potts to the ski trial in one breath. And yes, someone really did make a musical about it.
Downey Jr. closed his roast-turned-love letter with a triumphant flourish:
“It’s time to recognize … Gwyneth fuggin’ Paltrow.”
You can watch his full tribute below:
- YouTubeThe Hollywood Reporter
And when Gwyneth “fuggin” Paltrow entered the stage, she matched his sincerity:
“Robert, I love you so much. You are the older brother I never had and wasn’t sure I wanted, but I’m so grateful to you for being the best partner on screen.”
She went on to reflect on her long career and the many iterations of herself that Hollywood has witnessed, from Oscar-winning ingénue to MCU executive of Stark Industries to Goop founder to a woman who can stare down an optometrist on the witness stand while wearing a perfect courtroom knit.
Paltrow emotionally thanked the entertainment community for welcoming her back:
“To be among all of you women, and the men who love us, at this beautiful Hollywood Reporter event … to all the 100 women who are named today—to be here among you is really a gift. I really feel it. I have a real felt sense of this community this morning—a community that seems to be OK with all of my iterations and has welcomed me back.”
Paltrow’s acting hiatus ends this year with A24’s Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and co-starring Timothée Chalamet. Early reviews—including from THR critic David Rooney—have praised her return after five years away from the screen. She also thanked fellow honorees, including Jennifer Lopez, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award, presented by Kerry Washington.
Fans immediately revived the running joke online, flooding social media with memes insisting that Paltrow truly is the one Avenger who needs her own MCU flashcards.
You can watch her full speech below:
- YouTubeThe Hollywood Reporter
Meanwhile, Downey Jr. is making an unexpected return to Marvel in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, where he will reportedly play Doctor Doom, because in the MCU, no one stays dead unless Kevin Feige says so. Paltrow hasn’t committed to reprising Pepper Potts. In a separate interview at the event, she told The Hollywood Reporter she has “not said yes to anything yet.”
Pressed again, she repeated:
“We’ll see. We’ll see.”
Translation: if Pepper returns, someone better pin a nametag on Tom Holland before he swings on set.