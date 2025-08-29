Skip to content

American Tennis Star Responds With Grace After U.S. Open Opponent Tells Her She Has 'No Education' Or 'Class'

RFK Jr. Dragged After Claiming He Can Easily Spot Kids At The Airport Who Aren't 'Healthy'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a dubious anecdote with reporters about how he can tell if a child isn't "healthy" just by looking at them.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 29, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services has been mired in controversy since his nomination.

Now HHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drawn further concern and criticism with his latest bizarre false claim about his expertise in spotting diseases and disorders in children.

RFK Jr.—who once recounted a story about a worm in his brain—was publicly panned by the Kennedy family and 77 Nobel Prize laureates as a dangerously incompetent conspiracy theorist and exposed as a snake oil salesman—or someone completely detached from reality—getting rich off donations to his antivaxxer pseudoscience organization.

But the Republican controlled Senate voted Kennedy into the cabinet position that heads up public health, after the disastrous fumbling of the Trump administration during the first global pandemic since 1918's influenza outbreak. During that test of leadership, Trump's inaction, incompetence, and misinformation killed over a million people.

Kennedy's tenure as HHS Secretary has been marked by that same sort of ineptitude as demonstrated by his easily disproven lies and misinformation virtually every time he opens his mouth.

His latest bizarre claim came after RFK Jr. arrived 30 minutes late to a press conference with Texas MAGA Republican Governor Greg Abbott to celebrate the signing of three bills to support the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

The HHS head told the press he can look at a child and diagnose them with cellular abnormalities.

The American public health administrator didn't specify if he employed x-ray vision or psychic powers to do something trained doctors and scientists required numerous scans and testing to achieve.

RFK Jr. stated:

"I know what a healthy child is supposed to look like."

The incredibly unhealthy-looking nepo baby added:

"I’m looking at kids as I walk through the airports today, as I walk down the street, and I see these kids that are overburdened with mitochondrial challenges, with inflammation, you can tell from their faces, from their body movements and from their lack of social connection.”
“I know that’s not how our children are supposed to look."

You can watch the moment RFK Jr. revealed his special powers here:

People gave RFK Jr.'s latest claim the serious consideration it deserved.


Somebody should tell RFK Jr. that stalking children in airports isn’t science.
— The USA Singers (@theusasingers.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 12:29 PM



My mitochondrial DNA decays every time I listen to RFK, JR. talk. Maybe he can see it in real time while in airports.
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@anthonymkreis.bsky.social) August 29, 2025 at 8:39 AM


@jjroach3/X


‪@mementomorty/Bluesky



wtf is this nonsense? He thinks he can understand kid’s “mitochondrial challenges” just by looking at them?This is an insane person.

[image or embed]
— Clay Ranck (@clayranck.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 6:56 PM



RFK JR *approaches beleaguered mom in line*: Your children have weird faces and they’re staring at their phones. I diagnose mitochondrial inflammation.MOM: Um…Are you a doctor?RFK JR: …CASHIER: Sir, this is an airport Arby’s.

[image or embed]
— Julie Cohen (@filmmakerjulie.bsky.social) August 28, 2025 at 9:36 AM



Beware - RFK Jr. is looking at children in airports and diagnosing them based on their appearance. He's a creepy, insane psychopath trying to destroy scientific research so he can replace it with conspiracy theories that will kill people.
— Alison (@thewiserose.bsky.social) August 27, 2025 at 9:49 PM

RFK Jr.'s accomplishments as head of HHS have consisted mostly of gutting programs and departments, advancing disproven conspiracy theories, spreading lies and misinformation, and holding shirtless workout sessions with gym bunny buddy Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

If the goal is population control, the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services is setting the United States up well for its next mass casualty event.

If only he'd been in charge during Trump's first term. With RFK Jr.'s expertise, they could have killed many more millions of Americans during the COVID pandemic.

