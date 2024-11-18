Skip to content

Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

MAGA Has Meltdown Over Brutally Accurate '60 Minutes' Open About Trump's Cabinet Picks

Screenshots of Matt Gaetz and Scott Pelley
YouTube/60 Minutes

Trump supporters online were not particularly fond of Scott Pelley's assessment of Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 18, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President-elect Donald Trump's supporters were not pleased with 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley's assessment of Trump's cabinet picks as not particularly qualified for the posts Trump has chosen them for.

Pelley noted that “some nominees appear to have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump" in his brutally accurate observation:

"Republicans now have the House majority and President-elect Trump made nominations to his Cabinet. Some nominees appear to have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump.”
"The nominees are Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State.Pete Hegseth to lead the 3 million people of the Department of Defense. He's a combat veteran, most recently a morning show host on Fox News with no government experience."
"Former Congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, in charge of law enforcement. Gaetz has been investigated by Republicans for alleged drug use and sex with a minor. Gaetz denies those allegations."
"Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence. She sought a pardon for Edward Snowden, who leaked U.S. secrets and now lives in Russia. And Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services, a skeptic of vaccinations."
"It's up to the new Republican majority in the Senate to decide whether these nominees are equipped to represent the American people."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

MAGA supporters were furious.


But others noted the accuracy of the report, shutting down MAGA criticisms.


Thanks to 60 Minutes for this episode. I’m sure they’re being added to the Trump enemy journalist list.
— Rose Latino (@drroselatino.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 3:54 PM


And this surprises anyone? The brainwashed Magas think these picks are WONDERFUL! Let’s see what they have to say when things start effecting them directly.
— gunner2019.bsky.social (@gunner2019.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 2:54 PM




Loved that 60 Minutes said it out loud to the country.
— Cynthia J Krueger (@cynthiakrueger.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 1:27 PM


That's the only qualification tRump demands. Nothing else is required.
— DoubleTee80 (@doubletee80.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 1:25 PM



Trump is just campaigning against the idea of having ideas at this point.
— Community Notes Version 2.0 (@communitynotesv2.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 9:53 AM

In the months ahead, confirmation battles in the Republican-controlled Senate will test whether Gaetz, Gabbard, Hegseth, and Kennedy Jr. can hold onto their controversial assignments.

Hegseth faces scrutiny after CNN reported that he paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a settlement agreement that included a confidentiality clause.

Hegseth’s attorney has denied the allegations, stating the former Army National Guard officer was never charged criminally or named in any civil lawsuit stemming from the 2017 claim. The revelation blindsided Trump’s team, as Hegseth’s nomination had already been announced.

Meanwhile, questions loom over Gaetz following new developments in a House Ethics Committee investigation. A lawyer representing two witnesses in the probe revealed Friday that one of his clients claimed to have seen Gaetz engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Gaetz, who stepped down from Congress last week, has repeatedly denied all allegations, including accusations of sex with a minor or paying for sex. The Justice Department previously declined to press charges after a federal investigation.

Gabbard is facing bipartisan skepticism over her past rhetoric, which critics say echoed Russian propaganda. While Gabbard has defended her positions as efforts to promote dialogue and avoid war, concerns persist about her ability to lead the intelligence community in countering adversaries like Russia.

Lastly, Kennedy’s stances have alarmed public health officials worried about his potential to undermine decades of progress in immunization campaigns.

