Canceled 'Kimmel' Guest Wanda Sykes Lays Into Trump With Mic Drop Takedown

Instead, the person assisting them with booking a secondary flight misunderstood TikToker @brittneydzialo_'s request of going "to Nice" as wanting to go to "Tunis"—as in Tunis, Tunisia, in Africa.

Brittney and her friend boarded the flight later that day, and while searching for their seats, one of them looked more closely at their boarding pass, realizing that they were not, in fact, going "to Nice."

Truly in what felt like "Who's On First?" fashion, the two women talked back and forth about whether they were going "to Nice" or "Tunis," and treating Africa like a country as they claimed that they wanted to go to France, not Africa.

Much to fellow passengers' chagrin, many of whom were caught on camera in the process, the two women held up the flight, talking to several flight attendants and the pilot, before they agreed to go to Tunis, Tunisia, and reroute back to France from there.

In several follow-up videos, the women recorded their journey to finally arriving in Nice, France, from talking to several airport employees, to using Google Translate to talk to flight coordinators, to even using ChatGPT to negotiate the pricing of their various flights.

The pair did eventually reach Nice, France, after multiple attempts to leave Tunisia, and plan to record their journey over the next month of their travel.

Some fellow TikTokers picked on the pair of women for missing out on Tunis.

Others couldn't help but make fun of the pair of women for making the mistake in the first place.

Eventually the two women decided to head back to Tunis to see what they were missing out on:

And it looks like they enjoyed it:

We've all made mistakes, and perhaps booking a flight to the wrong location is not an original experience. But perhaps in the future, they should look a little more carefully at their destination before boarding.