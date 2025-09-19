Skip to content

MAGA Rep. Slammed After Calling For Trans People To Be Institutionalized To 'Get Them Off The Streets'

Canceled 'Kimmel' Guest Wanda Sykes Lays Into Trump With Mic Drop Takedown

Screenshot of Wanda; Donald Trump
@iamwandasykes/Instagram; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Wanda Sykes shared a video of herself in a "full face of makeup" after her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was canceled last minute—and she had a blunt reality check for President Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 19, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Actor and comedian Wanda Sykes called out President Donald Trump after Trump saw an opening to get late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air and successfully pressured ABC to do so following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Sykes' appearance on Kimmel's show was pulled at the last minute due to Kimmel's suspension and she proceeded to condemn Trump's move in a video message “in a full face of make-up” via Instagram.

She said:

“I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel show has been pulled indefinitely, abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration.”
“So, let’s see, he didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week but he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”

You can hear her remarks in the video below.

Many praised her for speaking out and criticized the Trump administration, ABC, and Disney, ABC's parent company.

Screenshot of @breannewilliamson's post @breannewilliamson/Instagram

Screenshot of @herringneckrentalhome's post @herringneckrentalhome/Instagram

Screenshot of @jrkipling's post @jrkipling/Instagram

Screenshot of @debijaden's post @debijaden/Instagram

Screenshot of @suecarlin's post @suecarlin/Instagram

Screenshot of @jodl9c3x's post @jodl9c3x/Instagram

ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel's program came after Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), hinted his agency could take action against ABC over comments the host made during Monday’s broadcast.

Kimmel said, among other things, that "the MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

The Trump administration has pledged to crack down on leftists they blame for Kirk's assassination despite the well-reported fact that Kirk's killer was radicalized through the same avenues as other far-right men, having more in common with Kirk, despite the Trump administration's insistence otherwise.

