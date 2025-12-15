Skip to content

Newsom Epically Rips Elon Musk Amid Clash Over Trans Kids—And Even Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Got In On It

MAGA Voter Calls Out Trump For Ruining Their Retirement—And Gets Little Sympathy Online

Donald Trump
Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

A Trump voter shared their dismay over paying high prices for food, gas and electricity as they try to enjoy their retirement, remarking how "disappointed" they are in President Trump—but their post didn't garner them much sympathy when it made the rounds online.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 15, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Yet another MAGA minion expressed voter's remorse online after the Trump administration's ineptitude tanked their retirement plans, but sympathy was hard to find for someone who got what they voted for.

The "Leopards Ate My Face" subReddit (r/LeopardsAteMyFace) curates such posts.

The name comes from a popular meme "Leopards Ate My Face" (LAMF) that originated from a 2015 tweet...

...which spawned the idea of people who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party because they promised lower taxes, but ending up having their face eaten by leopards. The party told them exactly what they were, but they acted surprised when they got what they voted for.

That tweet has spawned numerous memes, a song, at least one popular subReddit, and a ton of merch.

According to the LAMF subReddit's about section, the group focuses on:

"'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party. Revel in the schadenfreude anytime someone has a sad because they're suffering consequences from something they voted for or supported or wanted to impose on other people."

They even offer a handy guide to determine if a person is eligible for r/LeopardsAteMyFace.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

A group member recently added a new post from Facebook, with the original poster's identity and information obscured as is common practice in the subReddit.

When the post went viral, MAGA minions claimed it was fake, as they have with other instances of Trump voters expressing regret. But the post was easily traced back to a woman named Trudy Jones.

Jones lamented to her Dear Leader about how his economic ineptitude was ruining her retirement.

Trudy Jones/Facebook

At the beginning of November, Jones wrote:

"President Trump I voted for you but I am disappointed in you. You did as you said and secured the border, sending illegals back, they are welcome if they come here the legal way."

Apparently Jones either hasn't been paying attention to who ICE is abducting or doesn't care as long as her life remains unaffected by Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security's overreach and violations of the United States Constitution and basic human rights.

Jones continued with what does concern her, writing:

"That is about the only thing I am happy about. The price of gas is a joke, up and down weekly. And don’t get me started on the price of food, my grocery bill has doubled. What is going on?"
"My husband and I have worked hard, retired and feel like we cannot even enjoy our retirement. My power bill has doubled, something has to give. My retirement years should not be full of stress."

leopard GIF Giphy

At the end, Jones concluded:

"Whether you are a democrat or republican politician you all suck! I have lost all my faith in politicians…"

On Facebook, her post garnered only three comments with the first agreeing that they dislike all politicians. The second and third offered their own takes on Trump.

One suggested he just needed to uphold "America First."

Trudy Jones/Facebook

The other had a different view of their beloved Trump, calling him a habitual liar.

Trudy Jones/Facebook

On Reddit, the folks at r/LeopardsAteMyFace were more in keeping with the latter rather than the former in their assessment of Trump's capabilities and Jones'—and other MAGA minions—ability to not vote against their own interests.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit


r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

One Redditor summed up the core of MAGA discontent.

r/LeopardsAteMyFace/Reddit

While Jones may not have gotten a lot of sympathy online, at least she's got a theme song to listen to.

Enjoy!

youtu.be

