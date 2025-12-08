Skip to content

Matthew Lillard Shares Heartbreaking Reaction After Quentin Tarantino Criticizes His Acting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Just Epically Ripped Elon Musk After Musk Called To 'Abolish The EU'

Radoslaw Sikorski; Elon Musk
Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After X owner Elon Musk tweeted to call for the European Union to be abolished, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski had a clapback for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 08, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Billionaire Elon Musk was mocked by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski after Musk called for the European Union to be abolished.

Musk spoke out after an EU decision to penalize X with a €120 million fine (about $140 million) over what regulators described as a misleading use of blue checkmarks and insufficient transparency in the platform’s advertising database.

The ruling, issued Friday by the European Commission, capped a two-year probe conducted under the Digital Services Act, the landmark 2022 law governing digital platforms. The law provides regulators with significant new powers to compel social media companies to address hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content on their platforms.

Under the decision, X has 60 days to outline how it will fix the problems tied to its “deceptive” verification system. The company has a 90-day deadline to submit remedies addressing deficiencies in its advertising archive and the limited access granted to researchers using public platform data.

In response, Musk wrote:

"How long before the EU is gone? AbolishTheEU"

You can see Musk's post below.

Musk's post soon caught the attention of Sikorski, who wrote:

"Go to Mars. There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there."

You can see his post below.

Sikorski's tweet, aside from referencing Musk's very public desire that humans colonize Mars, was a nod to the Nazi-like salute Musk gave—not once but twice—to the crowd at a rally in January during President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.

Musk placed his right hand on his chest before extending it outward with his palm facing down and fingers pressed together—a gesture historically known as the “Roman salute.”

This gesture, co-opted by fascist movements in the early 20th century, is most infamously associated with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany. It remains a symbol tied to the far-right, particularly among fascist groups in Italy.

Though Musk might claim otherwise, neo-Nazis celebrated the salute; one right-wing political commentator and Holocaust denier called Musk's action "incredible" and acknowledged Musk had done a "Heil Hitler" in front of the crowd.

It was the response Musk deserved.


Musk previously claimed that the EU "should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people."

He—unsurprisingly—has the backing of the Trump administration, which, via Secretary of State Marco Rubio, called the fine an “attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments." Andrew Puzder, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, also called the fine "regulatory overreach targeting American innovation."

However, the European Commission said it will “make sure” it receives money owed by X.

X has not yet said whether it will appeal Friday’s decision.

Latest News

Miss Harris in season 5 of "Stranger Things"
Celebrities

'Stranger Things' Creator Shares Sweet Connection To Actor Who Plays Teacher In Final Season

Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clauses'
TV & Movies

Conservative Tries To Claim Disney+ Show Is Somehow Satanic Due To Joke—And Gets Instantly Fact-Checked

Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge; nativity scene outside a church
Donald Trump

Massachusetts Catholic Church Angers Conservatives With Its Brutal ICE-Themed Nativity Scene

Donald Trump; Martin Luther King Jr.
Political News

Trump Ripped After Forcing National Parks To Drop Free Entry On MLK Day And Juneteenth For Infuriating Reason

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump; Martin Luther King Jr.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Jack Sheahan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Trump Ripped After Forcing National Parks To Drop Free Entry On MLK Day And Juneteenth For Infuriating Reason

President Donald Trump was criticized after the National Park Service announced it will be dropping Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth for next year's calendar of free-entry days and adding Trump's birthday, which happens to fall on Flag Day, on June 14.

Last month, the Department of the Interior unveiled changes to what it now calls its “resident-only patriotic fee-free days,” expanding the calendar to include new dates like the Fourth of July weekend and President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, while dropping others that had honored the department itself, including the Bureau of Land Management’s anniversary.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Juanita Broaddrick's tweet overlayed against a picture of the J. Crew sign
@atensnut/X; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

MAGA Is Melting Down Over A Pink J. Crew Sweater For Men—And Our Eyes Can't Roll Hard Enough

MAGA fans are melting down over a $168 men's sweater from J. Crew with a fair-isle collar, claiming, in yet another example of the idiocy of the culture wars, that only liberals would actually wear it.

We know what you're thinking... Really?!

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Garcia; Marjorie Taylor Greene
WWHL/Bravo; Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images

Dem Rep. Has An Idea For A New Line Of Work For MTG After She Leaves Congress—And It Would Certainly Be Something

California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia was elected in November 2022 and even before being sworn in, he was locking horns with one-time MAGA darling and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For years, MTG was best known as the QAnon conspiracy theory-spewing, State of the Union heckling, crossfit hyping, Trump ride-or-dying, anti-LGBTQ+ racist MAGA minion from Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump Jr.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Don Jr. Sparks Outrage After Startup Company He Backed Scores Massive Contract With Pentagon

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism after The Financial Times reported that Vulcan Elements, a startup he backed, scored a $620 million government contract with the Department of Defense.

The company said the deal falls under a broader $1.4 billion collaboration with the federal government and ReElement Technologies aimed at scaling up U.S. magnet production and strengthening the domestic supply chain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cropped photo of a man tapping on his IPad while having a cup of coffee.
Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

People Describe The Deepest Internet 'Rabbit Hole' They've Ever Fallen Down

Who amongst us hasn't wasted HOURS of life surfing the web for things we couldn't help being intrigued by?

Going on the internet for one quick look at a sale, then staying up until sunrise trying to uncover a 50-year-old unsolved murder mystery is totally normal.

Keep ReadingShow less