Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Just Epically Ripped Elon Musk After Musk Called To 'Abolish The EU'

Billionaire Elon Musk was mocked by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski after Musk called for the European Union to be abolished.
Musk spoke out after an EU decision to penalize X with a €120 million fine (about $140 million) over what regulators described as a misleading use of blue checkmarks and insufficient transparency in the platform’s advertising database.
The ruling, issued Friday by the European Commission, capped a two-year probe conducted under the Digital Services Act, the landmark 2022 law governing digital platforms. The law provides regulators with significant new powers to compel social media companies to address hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content on their platforms.
Under the decision, X has 60 days to outline how it will fix the problems tied to its “deceptive” verification system. The company has a 90-day deadline to submit remedies addressing deficiencies in its advertising archive and the limited access granted to researchers using public platform data.
In response, Musk wrote:
"How long before the EU is gone? AbolishTheEU"
You can see Musk's post below.
Musk's post soon caught the attention of Sikorski, who wrote:
"Go to Mars. There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there."
You can see his post below.
Sikorski's tweet, aside from referencing Musk's very public desire that humans colonize Mars, was a nod to the Nazi-like salute Musk gave—not once but twice—to the crowd at a rally in January during President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.
Musk placed his right hand on his chest before extending it outward with his palm facing down and fingers pressed together—a gesture historically known as the “Roman salute.”
This gesture, co-opted by fascist movements in the early 20th century, is most infamously associated with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany. It remains a symbol tied to the far-right, particularly among fascist groups in Italy.
Though Musk might claim otherwise, neo-Nazis celebrated the salute; one right-wing political commentator and Holocaust denier called Musk's action "incredible" and acknowledged Musk had done a "Heil Hitler" in front of the crowd.
It was the response Musk deserved.
Musk previously claimed that the EU "should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people."
He—unsurprisingly—has the backing of the Trump administration, which, via Secretary of State Marco Rubio, called the fine an “attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments." Andrew Puzder, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, also called the fine "regulatory overreach targeting American innovation."
However, the European Commission said it will “make sure” it receives money owed by X.
X has not yet said whether it will appeal Friday’s decision.