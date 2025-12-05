Gavin Newsom Just Hilariously Trolled President Trump's New 'Walk Of Fame' With A Brutal One Of His Own

Skip to content

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Clue Who Tom Holland Was Despite Starring In Several Movies With Him

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 05, 2025
California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump by riffing off the presidential "Walk of Fame" Trump unveiled in the White House back in September, gifting us the "Presidential Walk of Fatigue" instead.

In September, Trump's assistant Margo Martin shared a video of a hallway filled with the portraits of former U.S. presidents. Martin announced that "The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade," and the video she shared pans over multiple portraits of former presidents before lingering on an image of Biden's autopen signature.

It was a petty jab at Biden inspired by a conspiracy theory Trump himself promoted shortly after taking office.

In the final hours of his presidency, Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons, including ones for his relatives, all members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack—such as former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney—and several of Trump’s most prominent adversaries, including General Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.

But Newsom has now given us the "Presidential Walk of Fatigue"—which consists of photos of Trump sleeping or nodding off at work.

Newsom's "Presidential Walk of Fatigue" @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom's post came after Trump was widely mocked for appearing to doze off during his own Cabinet meeting as members of the Cabinet openly praised him on Tuesday.

At one point, Trump closed his eyes for several seconds as Secretary of State Marco Rubio described him as "the only leader in the world who can help end" wars and "the million things going on in the world that we have to focus on as a country."

You can see the moment in the video below.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump, saying he "was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting."

She added:

"Just go back and watch his amazing final answer in the press conference, where he ripped into the America-Last Democrats for allowing radical Somali migrants to invade our country and steal from American taxpayers."

But those words do nothing to alleviate concerns about a president who has already raised significant unease about his cognitive decline while in office.

Newsom made his point—and people slammed Trump in response.


Perhaps Newsom can next goad Trump into letting us know what was going on with his recent "perfect" MRI.

