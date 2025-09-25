White House Blasted After Replacing Biden's Official Portrait In The Pettiest Way

Sometimes, we might be willing to forgo our happiness owing to the sheer size of the paycheck offered.

Then there are the jobs that almost no amount of zeros on the paycheck can persuade people to accept.

Redditor Infinite-Cricket25 was particularly curious to learn more about the jobs that no one wants, despite the financial stability they provide, leading them to ask:



"What job pays absurdly well just because no one else is willing to do it?"

When Work/Life Balance isn't a thing...

"Oil rigs."

"Have friends doing it."

"All are divorced or well on their way."

"They are not happy, nor are they healthy."- Hour_Writing_9805

Putting Their Health At Risk So You Don't Have To!

"Biohazard Remediation."

"We do vehicles, airplanes, Semi's anything mobile."

"$175 to $275 an hour."

"We do the work that absolutely NO ONE else will do."

"Fentanyl contamination."

"Extreme Rat and insect infestations."

"Mold."

"Very bad odors you would not believe existed."

"Blood and body parts all over the vehicle."

'Viral remediation - (Hepatitus C, HIV, Hanta Virus, post COVID death)."- Comfortable_Flow5156

Life On The Open Sea...

"I work on an ocean towing tugboat."

"Captain makes 1k a day."

"We sail 163+ days out of the year."

"Lot of time away."

"Lots of sh*tty weather."

"I'm below his wages."

"100k."- chiefboldface

You Think YOU'RE Grumpy During Tax Season?

"The white collar answer is tax attorney."

"Boring tedious work even for the average lawyer."

"My dad made Scrooge McDucks money practicing as one and told me once the secret to his success was being good at a job no other lawyer wanted."- but-I-play-one-on-TV

In High Demand... Or ELSE!

"I used to work at a nuclear power station (I was in IT not engineering) and I will never forget how much of a fuss was kicked up when during one scheduled outage they had to fly a specialist in from half way around the world and pay him a boatload of money to do some underwater welding in the reactor pool."

"Can't think there are too many people qualified for this job, so the guy could probably just name his price."- reaverza

Travel Perks

"Live cable splicing at a mining level is really good f*cking pay, and they'll fly you out to anywhere in the world to do it, as there are so few able and willing to do it."

"On the more accessible end, an underground driller is 120-150k AUD a year while training, and you only work roughly six months of the year. 180-220k once you get your ticket."- thorpie88

One With Nature

"My job, Tree planting."



"I make around $500 a day with no high school education or a driver's license. I just have to garden extremely fast uphill in 30c weather while getting eaten by flies."- FoodFingerer

Worth The Money? Or The Risks?

"Underwater oil rig welders."

"Super dangerous work, they make 100k+ a year plus hazard pay, they spend 2/3 of their day in meetings, checking gear and planning out work."

"If they are saturation divers they can make up to 300k a year but they sometimes live in pressurized chambers for a month at a time."

"Shifts depend but are usually 2 or 3 months on then 2 or 3 weeks off, sometimes they are 2 months on 2 months off."- agaric

...Someone's Gotta Do It...

"I remember a few years ago someone mentioned crime scene clean up."

"I think the guy said he could set his rate and it was absurd like $250 an hour the issue he ran into was when his people needed to clean up dead bodies."

"He said they usually don't stick around..."



"There was definitely a time when I thought i could do it... but I don't think I can now."- DOW_orks7391

Bit Too Oily For Some...

"Working at an oil rig platform."- Happy_Yogurtcloset_2

Working Nine To Five...To Nine Again...



"System operators for the power grid."

"Pay starts around 100k for entry level, and average mid-career is 150-200."

"12 hour rotating shift work flushes most people out."- lonron

Thank You For Your Service

"Saturation divers who do work in the North Sea oilfields."

"Absolutely f*cking soldiers, the guys that do that work."- Dredkinetic

Certainly Didn't Waste His Life!

"My husband makes $140,00 a year after 8 years as a garbage man for waste management in Seattle."- Normal-Error3283

Sensing A Theme Here...



"Basically anything in the oilfields."- JohnWilner

Chicken Is An Acquired Taste...

"Friend of mine has a degree in Poultry Science."

"He got a job right out of college making today’s equivalent of $204,000 per year."



"The catch: 12 hour days, 5 days a week, with a third of your time spent cleaning out the sluice bin, from INSIDE the sluice bin."

"He was told on his first day that he will get salmonella, and the worst thing to do is to get on antibiotics for it."

"The company told him that people building up a natural immunity to it is better in the long run for that line of work, and that the average employee in his position had salmonella four or five times and then never again."

"He said there is no smell worse than the hot entrails of a chicken, and he refuses to eat chicken to this day."- Outrageous_Picture39





Some people will do almost literally anything for money.

Perhaps checking their bank accounts each night makes them forget that they are putting their health and safety at risk on a fairly regular basis.