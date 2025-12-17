Trump Mocked For Accidentally Telling The Truth About His Second Term In Unintentionally On-Point Rant

It's not often that the word truth is applied to anything MAGA Republican President Donald Trump says—his constant lying about everything being a hallmark of his first and now his second term—but people are seeing the absolute honesty in a statement he made to the press on Monday.

Trump was performing another ceremony at the White House to give out awards the Trump administration made up to make it seem like they've accomplished something.

This time, the awards were the Mexican Border Defense Medal, which Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth created in August 2025 to honor anyone in the military who gets deployed for 30 consecutive or nonconsecutive days to support Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in any capacity within 100 miles or 24 nautical miles of the Mexican border.

The new medal is a copy of 1918's Mexican Border Service Medal for service in 1916 and 1917 in the Mexican state of Chihuahua and on the U.S. side in the vicinity of the New Mexico and Texas borders with Mexico.

In 2019, the Trump administration designated any military personnel deployed to help CBP for 30 days would get the Armed Forces Service Medal and those recipients may now trade in their medals for a Mexican Border Defense Medal.

After handing out the first of the medals since they were established in August, Trump spoke to reporters.

While rambling about the many great things brought about by his trade wars and on-again/off-again tariffs, Trump declared:

"There is nothing like what’s happened in the last 10 months."

You can see the moment here:

People agreed wholeheartedly.

The real stats on Trump's "successful" tariffs and trade wars tell a very different story than the one he did on Monday.

But people can't really expect Trump to tell the truth twice in one day.