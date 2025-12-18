Skip to content

Replica Of The Statue Of Liberty Topples Over In Viral Clip—And That Can't Be A Good Omen

Mom Who Demanded LGBTQ+ Book Ban Arrested For Plot To Kidnap Her Own Daughter As 'Scare Tactic'

Tammi Hamby
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Arkansas mom Tammi Hamby, who previously demanded LGBTQ+ books be banned from libraries over concerns that they are "grooming" children, was arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap her own disabled daughter as a "scare tactic" to teach her about online safety.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsDec 18, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Making sure your children are aware of possible dangers in the world is one thing, and then there's what Arkansas mom Tammi Hamby did.

Hamby was recently arrested after authorities say she helped orchestrate the kidnapping of her own adult daughter in an effort to teach her a lesson about online safety.

Hamby's other claim to fame is that she is a former chair of the Crawford County Library Board and has been a vocal advocate for banning LGBTQ+ books from local libraries, arguing they posed a risk to children.

Hamby was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree false imprisonment, abuse of an endangered or impaired person, third-degree battery, and second-degree terroristic threatening, according to court records.

Three other individuals were also charged in connection with the alleged plot. Prosecutors alleged that on Nov. 17, Hamby arranged the kidnapping of her 22-year-old daughter Jami, who has a developmental disability.

Hamby had become concerned about Jami's online presence after she talked about writing to someone impersonating country star Luke Bryan online. Instead of talking to her daughter and helping her to set healthy boundaries, Hamby instead went for an unhinged scare tactic: staging a kidnapping to teach her daughter an object lesson.

Authorities say Hamby enlisted David Quach, Nico Austria, and Jami’s in-home nursing assistant, Shannon Yazmin Yvonne Childers, to carry out the plan. Quach and Austria allegedly posed as individuals associated with Bryan, lured Jami from her home, and drove her to a nearby field. There, prosecutors say, Jami was zip-tied to a tree while her mother watched from a distance.

Before her mom could stage a rescue, Jami escaped and called 911, at which point the fake kidnapping turned into real felony charges for Hamby, Quach, Austria, and Yvonne. The police reported that they found Jami terrified and that she clung to a teddy bear during interviews after the incident.

The combination of Hamby's actions and prior accusations towards LGBTQ+ media left many commenters stunned at the sheer hypocrisy.

@celexials/Instagram

@boy0gutz/Instagram

@amicus72/Instagram

@d.quorra.m/Instagram

@mrk131982/Instagram

Folks pointed out that this is an extreme example of a common practice.

@awjezzrick5012/Instagram

@shawn_p_jerrick/Instagram

@huntman2498/Instagram

@jam_alp969/Instagram

@helixamesia65300/Instagram

@toxic.teddyy/Instagram


@angelbrittanyo/Instagram

@jayjaygrayesq/Instagram

All four defendants face felony charges as the case proceeds through the courts.

