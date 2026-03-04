Daniel Radcliffe Declined To Try On Alysa Liu's Gold Medal—And His Reason Has People Cheering

Daniel Radcliffe proved he’s still got a Gryffindor heart of gold after politely declining to try on Alysa Liu’s Olympic gold medal backstage at the Today show.

The Olympic figure skating champion, 20, shared a sweet exchange with the Harry Potter star, 36, during an appearance on the morning show on Monday, March 2.

In a video shared by Today, Liu looked stunned as Radcliffe walked into the room to greet her, then pulled her into a celebratory hug. He followed it up with an enthusiastic high-five before the pair snapped a few selfies together on his phone.

"Oh my lord," Liu said in one moment.

During their photo opportunity, Liu even offered to let Radcliffe try on one of her gold medals. Radcliffe admitted he was tempted—but ultimately decided against putting it around his neck.

"It feels like stolen valor.”

You know, a certain president and FBI director might want to take notes.

Needless to say, Radcliffe's lighthearted moment came after Liu’s remarkable run at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The American figure skater captured two gold medals during the Games, first helping Team USA secure the team event title before delivering a standout free skate to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” that vaulted her to the top of the podium in the women’s singles competition.

After entering the free skate in third place following the short program, Liu delivered a personal-best performance to claim the Olympic title. The victory was historic. Liu became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in figure skating since Sarah Hughes in 2002, and the first U.S. woman to medal in the event since Sasha Cohen in 2006.

The milestone adds another chapter to Liu’s unusual career path.

She first made history at just 13, becoming the youngest U.S. figure skating champion ever. Liu later stepped away from the sport at 16 before returning to competition in 2024.

Now, her comeback has culminated in two Olympic gold medals at the 2026 Winter Games.

Radcliffe praised Alysa Liu’s Olympic performance:

“You being you was the most joyful thing I’ve watched.”

The crossover moment between an Olympic champion and the Harry Potter star quickly delighted fans online.

In the comments, the U.S. Figure Skating account even joked about the similarities between Liu’s Olympic triumph and Radcliffe’s iconic role as Harry Potter, who famously became a star Quidditch player in the beloved film franchise.

After her gold medal win, Liu told People she’s still adjusting to the idea that younger athletes may now see her as a role model.

But the Olympic champion said she’s careful about offering sweeping advice when it comes to finding passion in a sport.

Liu reflected on what joy in skating means to her:

“I wouldn't tell anyone to force their joy in something they don't actually like. I actually really enjoy the sport, and I don't know, it just comes naturally, and it's really fun, spinning and stuff, gliding on the ice.”

As for Radcliffe, the actor continues to stay busy well beyond his Harry Potter days.

He currently stars in the NBC comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which premiered in February 2026. In the show, Radcliffe plays Arthur Tobin, a blacklisted film director hired by a disgraced former NFL star, played by Tracy Morgan, to help rebuild his public image through a documentary.

And if his sweet exchange with Liu is any indication, Radcliffe still knows exactly how to charm a room—even when an Olympic gold medal is involved.



