TikToker Has Heartbreaking Response To Former Trump Voter Who Cried About How 'Difficult' It's Been To Leave MAGA

Kristi Noem Blasted For Trying To Play Dumb After Being Shown Photos Of Bedroom On Her Luxury Jet

Screenshots of Sheldon Whitehouse and Kristi Noem
PBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared dumbfounded on Monday after Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse grilled her about her use of a luxury jet by showing her images of its bedroom.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was called out after appearing dumbfounded this week after Rhode Island Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse grilled her about her use of a luxury jet by showing her images of its bedroom.

On Monday, Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the DHS recent funding lapse. Last month, reports surfaced that Noem’s department had sought approval from the Office of Management and Budget to purchase a luxury Boeing 737 Max 8.

The aircraft, which DHS had been leasing, was outfitted with “a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, four large flat-screen TVs and even a bar,” according to NBC News. DHS said the plane would be used for deportation flights.

During questioning, Whitehouse showed Noem an image of what appeared to be a bedroom and clarified that it was the interior of an airplane. Noem acknowledged the image but indicated she was not familiar with it, prompting Whitehouse to press her on whether she recognized the aircraft’s interior.

She responded:

"These photos are not accurate if you’re referring to the airplanes that the Department of Homeland Security has purchased and are purchasing. We’re using them for long-range command and control aircraft that is dictated in statute by Congress for the Department of Homeland Security to have a plane–"

When Whitehouse cut her off and asked her to confirm she "did not use luxury jet with a bedroom in it," she said:

"We used a 737. I’ve been on it once, but it is being used by other administration officials and it is used for command and control flights for the department. The department has found that in purchasing our aircraft, that we will save the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars–"

Whitehouse repeatedly asked Kristi Noem whether the aircraft in question included a bedroom. Noem initially pivoted to citing $1.42 billion in ICE deportation flight spending, then said she believed the plane was "being refurbished" and would not have a bedroom once renovations were complete.

Whitehouse then had a staffer hold up another photo of the plane’s lavish interior and asked:

"What kind of deportee justifies being flown out of the country in a luxury jet with a bedroom and accommodations like this?"

Noem said aircraft were being purchased for both executive travel and deportation flights, arguing that jets of similar size and configuration had been used for deportations before. Whitehouse pushed back, noting that her department had specifically stated the plane in question would be used for deportations.

He said:

"In this configuration? By this configuration, you mean with a bedroom and luxury accommodations like this, you’ve used for deportations. Is that true?"

A flustered Noem replied:

"Sir, we have 737s that are being purchased by the department to replace contracts that we have on ICE deportations. That’s what they’re going to be used for. And in fact, the Coast Guard is the only entity within the Department of Homeland Security that has jets at this point in time."
"They had two G5s that were 20-25 years old that are being replaced so that they can continue to serve our Coast Guard and our military for years to come."

When Whitehouse asked her to confirm whether Republicans who voted for DHS funding knew in advance that funds would be used for luxury aircraft, Noem rambled, repeating that the planes "will be refurbished":

"The dollars for these airplanes was appropriated by Congress. In fact, it's mandated by Congress and roles that you've given us that we need to have a long-range command and control aircraft that will seat up to 17 people in the Department of Homeland Security for national security purposes."
"We are complying with the law. Those planes will be refurbished and will be utilized by other members of the administration and other components."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

People are not impressed—especially in light of a recent Wall Street Journal report that Noem is having an affair with her aide Corey Lewandowski... and that they've traveling together on a luxury 737 MAX with a private cabin in the rear.



In response to concerns about the cost of these planes, a DHS spokesperson claimed it is intended to save taxpayer money as a means for ICE deportations and travel for Cabinet members,

They added:

“This plane flies at 40% cheaper than what the military aircraft flies for ICE deportation flights—saving the American taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars. This is part of Secretary Noem’s broader efforts to clamp down on inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars.”

One of the two DHS officials tied to the purchase request reportedly described the idea of using the jet for immigrant deportations as “far-fetched.”

Typically, ICE relies on charter flights—not military or government-owned aircraft—to carry out removals. When the military began deporting immigrants last year to the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, those flights cost roughly ten times more than standard ICE charters.

