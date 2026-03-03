Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Video of Kuwaitis hurrying to check on the condition of a United States Air Force pilot who ejected from an F-15 fighter jet went viral online.
It has been reported by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) that three U.S. military jets were accidentally shot down over Kuwait as a result of "an apparent friendly fire incident" by Kuwaiti air defenses. Initial reports attributed the crashes to Iranian military forces.
All six crew members in the three jets were able to eject safely.
Video taken by a Kuwaiti civilian shows several individuals rushing to check on one of the downed pilots. The person behind the camera can be heard asking a pilot in a helmet and flight suit standing in a dirt-covered clearing if they're uninjured.
The Kuwaiti man asked as he approached:
"You're fine?"
The female fighter pilot replied:
"I'm OK."
The man asked:
"Really?"
To which she responded:
"Yes."
He then asked:
"Do you need something to help you?"
The fighter pilot replied:
"No, I'm OK."
To which he responded:
"No problem, you're safe, you're safe. You're safe. Everything good?"
After she responded in the affirmative, the Kuwaiti civilian added:
"No problem. Thank you for helping us!"
You can see videos of the interaction here:
Reactions to the video varied greatly.
A Kuwaiti defense spokesperson stated:
"...direct coordination was conducted with the friendly U.S. forces regarding the circumstances of the incident, and joint technical measures were taken."
They added:
"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation."
The U.S. death toll has risen to six. CENTCOM originally reported three soldiers were killed by an Iranian airstrike against a military installation in Kuwait. On Monday, officials raised the number to six after one person succumbed to their injuries and the remains of two more were found in the rubble.