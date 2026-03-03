Skip to content

'Dumb & Dumber' Star Lauren Holly Epically Drags Dennis Quaid After His Photo-Op With Ted Cruz

Lauren Holly; Dennis Quaid; Rafael Cruz
Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Actor Dennis Quaid is getting heat for posing with Republican Senator Ted Cruz aboard Air Force One—and his former costar Lauren Holly had an epic reaction.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 03, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Actor Dennis Quaid made an appearance at a MAGA rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, February 27.

During the event, Quaid told the crowd:

"I love Corpus Christi and I love Donald Trump."

Trump then replied:

"You did a great job, thank you fellas, he's got a new movie coming out by the way."

Quaid, who recently portrayed former Republican President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic Reagan, traveled to the MAGA rally aboard Air Force One along with Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz.

A photo of Quaid cozying up to the man repeatedly described by his own party as the most hated person in Washington D.C. was shared on Threads by journalist Yashar Ali.

He captioned the photo-op:

"Dennis Quaid is traveling to Texas aboard Air Force One with President Trump and Senator Ted Cruz."
Cruz also shared a video of Quaid sitting next to President Trump on the flight:

The photo prompted many responses, but none more notable than the one by Quaid's onscreen wife from the football-themed film Any Given Sunday.

Actor Lauren Holly, commented:

"At least I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday."
People thought Holly's response was spot on.

Quaid endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential election. During the campaign, Quaid called Trump his "favorite President of the 21st century."

In February, Quaid also lamented how far left American politics have shifted in recent years, although he wouldn't describe himself as a Republican.

He told Pastor Greg Laurie on The Greg Laurie Show that he's a "common-sense independent," although he skews "more conservative in my head."

In the same interview, he described President Trump as "really genuine" and gushed that he has "a lot of energy."

Five men have been President from January 1, 2000 until today: Democrats Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden and Republicans George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

