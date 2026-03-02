Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Matthew Lillard Explains Why He's 'Obsessed' With 'Freaking Delicious' Jacob Elordi—And We Totally Get It

Matthew Lillard; Jacob Elordi
Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images; Don Arnold/WireImage

The Scream star opened up to Yahoo's Off the Cuff series to compliment Elordi—and had high praise for a handbag that Elordi carries around.

By Peter KarlebyMar 02, 2026
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Scream star Matthew Lillard finds Jacob Elordi absolutely irresistible—and, like, yeah... who doesn't?!

In an interview with Yahoo's Off the Cuff, Lillard admitted he's "obsessed" with the Australian star, calling him "freaking delicious" and even effusively praising his taste in handbags.

Sounds like someone's got a bit of a celebrity crush!

Lillard spoke with Yahoo about his new starring role in the latest Scream film, Scream 7.

One of the original cast members from the first 1996 film, Lillard reunited with fellow O.G. costars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette and Courteney Cox for the film.

But it seems like Lillard's mind was far more focused on Lillard than his colleagues. Asked what his latest "obsession" is, Lillard said:

"Jacob Elordi. He's so freaking delicious."

Right. Same. But what does the married (to a woman, real estate professional Heather Helm) father of three see in Elordi?

“Because I do think he is like, so masculine, yet carries this female bag, and he looks divine, and I’m like, ‘Do I need that bag?’"
"That’s so not me. I have the same set of clothes for the last ten years. I literally have a shirt in my closet that I have had longer than I have been married.”

Now that's star quality. Such is the power of Jacob Elordi!

Naturally, fans online were all about Lillard's latest "obsession," especially given that he's a straight man unafraid to swoon over another man.







Elordi is, of course, one of the hottest stars around at the moment.

Having just appeared in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, he's rumored to be in talks to be the next James Bond in the upcoming 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

If it happens, Elordi will be the first Australian to play 007 since George Lazenby's turn in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Lillard, too, is having a bit of a moment, hitting a second career chapter at the age of 56. In addition to Scream 7, he's recently appeared in films like Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, The Life of Chuck and the series Daredevil: Born Again and Cross.

He told Yahoo:

“Having been around a hundred years, I understand this too will pass. All of it ebbs and flows."
"I can appreciate it way more than when I was younger.”

He'll next be seen in the upcoming series adaptation of Stephen King's iconic novel Carrie.

