Skip to content

Olympic Hockey Star Claims He Didn't Know 'Full Meaning' Of Gay Slur He Shouted During Game

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Poignant Post To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of 'Buffy' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg's Death

Michelle Trachtenberg; Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gellar shared a tribute to her late Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Michelle Trachtenberg on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death, writing: "You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyFeb 27, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

It's hard to believe it's been an entire year since we lost Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg.

And on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death, Buffy herself Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a heartfelt tribute to her friend and colleague that has touched many fans.

Gellar posted a series of snapshots of Trachtenberg from her acting career and childhood, writing that she was "one of the lucky ones" to have known Trachtenberg for more than 30 years.

Gellar shared that before she played Buffy's sister Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the pair first met when Trachtenberg was a child actor on the long-running soap opera All My Children back in 1994, when she was just 9 and Gellar was 17.

From there, a long friendship was sparked. Gellar wrote:

"I watched you become a star with Harriet [the Spy]. You were great to my kids. Countless kids bdays you attended even though I’m sure you had somewhere cooler to be."
"But most of all, when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought so much joy to others is what comes to mind."
"You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers."

Trachtenberg was found dead in 2025 at just 39 following complications with diabetes mellitus. She had recently undergone a liver transplant prior to her passing.

Gellar previously posted a tribute to Trachtenberg last year, on what would have been her 40th birthday. In that post, she reminisced their big sister/little sister relationship.


She wrote:

"When you turned 16, it was hard not to still see you as the little girl I met on All My Children."
"When you turned 21, I had to teach myself to not see you as the little sister anymore"
"I can’t imagine what 40 would have been like. This I know… it would be filled with love. Happy birthday."

On Instagram, fans and colleagues of both actors were deeply touched by Gellar's tribute.

@the_positive_fan/Instagram

@riamichelle/Instagram

@thehotdollguy/Instagram

@theonlyjetta/Instagram

@jaley726/Instagram

@tylermaynardd/Instagram

@davedscissorhands/Instagram

@music_love_writer/Instagram

@y2k_cosplay/Instagram

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles on Buffy, Gossip Girl, and children's shows like Harriet the Spy after launching her career on classic Nickelodeon shows like The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Latest News

Lauren Boebert; Hillary Clinton
Political News

Lauren Boebert Dragged For Leaking Photo Of Hillary Clinton's Closed Door Epstein Deposition To MAGA YouTuber

Kathy Hochul; Kash Patel
Political News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Trolls Kash Patel With Epic Zing Over 'Heated Rivalry' Airbnb Listing

Screenshots from @theunobsolete's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Speaks Out In Viral TikTok After Company Expects Her To Train 25-Year-Old They Promoted Over Her

Screenshots from @laysuperstar's TikTok video
Trending

Guy Waiting For Luggage At Baggage Claim Mortified After His Undergarments Start Coming Out One At A Time

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gani Catan (in red) performs CPR on a seagull during an Istanbul First Amateur League playoff match after the bird was struck by a ball mid-game.
@straitstimes/TikTok

Turkish Soccer Player Performs CPR On Seagull Mid-Match After It's Struck By A Ball—And It Survived

In a playoff match full of high stakes, one player ended up fighting for a very different kind of win—one that came with feathers.

Let’s start at the beginning. As reported by The Guardian, in the 22nd minute of the Istanbul First Amateur League playoff final between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar in Zeytinburnu, goalkeeper Muhammed Uyanik scooped up the ball with the league title hanging in the balance.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @maddy.aubry's TikTok video
@maddy.aubry/TikTok

Woman Furious After Discovering Her OB-GYN Accidentally Disclosed Her Pregnancy To Her Husband's Ex-Wife

Anyone in need of personal assistance with sensitive information, whether that's medical care, higher education, taxes, or something else of high importance, needs to understand the importance of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

Employees at these offices are required, under all circumstances, to verify a person's identity and to verify that the verified person has access to the file in question before sharing any information inside that file.

Keep Reading Show less
Employees from Camelback Moving Company; Kehlani Rogers
@nbcnews/TikTok

Arizona Moving Crew Helps Rescue Kidnapped Girl From Amber Alert—And It's All Caught On Dashcam Video

Last Saturday, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers. Fortunately, she has been found, unharmed, by some unexpected heroes.

According to the Amber Alert issued by the Avondale Police Department in Arizona, Kehlani had last been seen at her home in Avondale on Friday night. Kehlani's parents had welcomed a woman named "Merena," who they assumed was about 30 years old, into their home after she appeared, asking for help.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @hi_its_chey's TikTok video
@hi_its_chey/TikTok

Woman Stunned After Bringing Date Back To Her Place Only For Him To Bizarrely Insult Her Over A Candle

It seems like the whole point of dating would be to go out and have a good time, make a good impression, and hopefully meet someone that we want to continue to spend time with in a more meaningful way.

But it seems like there are some people out there who just use dating as an excuse to insult other people, namely their dates.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Cindy Hyde-Smith; a cow in a pasture
WLOX News Now; Silas Stein/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Faces Backlash For Dodging Question About High Beef Prices—And People Are Having A Cow

Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is facing backlash after dodging a question about high beef prices amid the nationwide affordability crisis and telling WLOX news viewers that they have "so many proteins to choose from."

Last month, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rose 0.7% in December. Beef, which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she recently unveiled, increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Keep Reading Show less