Woman Speaks Out In Viral TikTok After Company Expects Her To Train 25-Year-Old They Promoted Over Her

No workplace is perfect, but there are certain, inexcusable things that a workplace simply cannot do, like withholding opportunities from an employee because of their age or sex.
TikToker @theunobsolete felt that she was passed over for a promotion due to her age and salary requirements, despite being qualified, while a fresh-out-of-grad-school candidate with no experience was given the role instead.
To make matters worse, they also expected her to train the new hire for the position they apparently believed she wasn't qualified to fill herself.
The TikToker reflected:
"I watched a 25-year-old get my promotion... and then they asked me to train her."
"Here's what I said: No."
"Not 'sorry,' not 'maybe later,' not 'let me check my schedule.' Just 'no.'"
"She looked shocked. My manager looked furious, and HR sent me an email about being 'a team player.'"
"I didn't care, because here's what just happened: They passed me over for a promotion that I had earned, gave it to someone fresh out of grad school, with zero experience, and then expected me to teach her how to do the job they said I wasn't good enough for."
"The audacity is stunning, isn't it?"
When the pressure mounted, TikToker @theunobsolete held her ground.
"You want me to train my replacement? Pay me."
"You want my 25 years of knowledge? Pay me."
"Consulting rates? [They are] triple my salary."
"You want me to smile while you're humiliating me? Wrong person."
"I am not your free training program."
"I am not here to make your cheap labor look confident."
"I am not going to hand over everything I know so you can pay her half of what you pay me."
The office continued to push back.
"They told me I was being unprofessional."
"I told them I was being appropriately compensated for my expertise, or I wasn't going to share it."
"They said I wasn't supporting the team."
"I said the team didn't support me when I asked why I didn't get the role."
"Silence."
"Here's what I learned: The second you stop being useful, they stop pretending to care, so stop pretending you owe them anything."
You can watch the video here:
@theunobsolete
watched 25-year-old get my promotion then ask me to train her. I said no. Not sorry. Not maybe. Just no. She shocked. Manager furious. HR email about team player. Don’t care. They passed me over for promotion I earned. Gave it to someone with zero experience. Expected me to teach her job they said I wasn’t good enough for. Train my replacement? Pay me. Want 25 years knowledge? Triple salary consulting rates. Want me to smile while you humiliate me? Wrong person. Not your free training program. Not making cheap hire look competent. Not handing over everything so you can pay her half. They said unprofessional. I said appropriately compensated or not sharing. They said not supporting team. I said team didn’t support me. Silence. Second you stop being useful they stop caring. Stop pretending you owe them anything.#promotions #over50 #notateamplayer #genx #isaidno
The conversation, of course, did not end there.
Not only did the office accuse the TikToker of not acting like a team player, but they also got Human Resources involved and alluded to her job being terminated if she did not comply.
Tiktoker @theunobsolete recounted:
"Here's what happened next, and it is exactly what I expected."
"Two days later, my manager pulled me into a meeting. Not just her; HR was there, too."
"They wanted to discuss my attitude. Yes, my 'attitude.'"
"Not the fact that they had passed me over, not the fact that they had expected free labor, but my 'attitude' about refusing to be exploited."
"Here's what they said: 'We're concerned you're not being collaborative, and this reflects poorly on your leadership potential. We need team players who support organizational growth.'"
"Really? I said, 'Here's what I'm concerned about, in case you care. You passed me over for someone with zero experience, you expect me to train her for free, and now, you're punishing me for having boundaries?'"
"That's not about collaboration. That's about control."
"Total silence."
The manager and HR representative continued to push the issue.
"Then they tried a different angle: 'If you're not willing to help develop junior staff, maybe you're not a culture fit.'"
"I said, 'You know what? You're absolutely right. A culture that exploits experience isn't a fit for me. Let me know when you're ready to have that compensation conversation about training responsibilities. Otherwise, I'm going back to my actual job.'"
"Meeting over. They didn't fire me that day."
"They can't fire me over unpaid work, because that opens them up to a lawsuit they did not want."
HR and the manager chose to punish the TikToker in other ways.
"Here's what they did do: They stopped including me in meetings, and they started giving my projects to absolutely everyone else, and they documented every tiny thing as 'performance issues.'"
"Classic Managed-Out Playbook."
"But you know what? I documented everything right back."
"Every email, every meeting, every project that they took, because I knew exactly what they were doing."
You can watch the second video here:
@theunobsolete
UPDATE: Refused to train replacement. What happened next I expected. Two days later meeting with manager and HR. My attitude. Not that they passed me over or wanted free labor. My attitude refusing exploitation. They said not collaborative poor leadership need team players. I said you passed me over want free training punish boundaries that’s control not collaboration. Silence. Not willing develop staff maybe not culture fit. I said right. Culture exploiting experience isn’t my fit. Ready for compensation talk? No? Back to my job. Didn’t fire me. Can’t. Lawsuit risk. Instead stopped including meetings gave projects away documented everything performance issues. Managed out playbook. I documented everything back. Every email meeting project. Knew exactly what they were doing. #promotions #isaidno #refused# #over45 #corporatetiktok
Fellow TikTokers completely agreed with TikToker @theunobsolete's points.
When the office decided to take the next step, TikToker @theunobsolete was ready:
"I refused to train my replacement, and here's pretty much how that ended:"
"Three weeks of being managed out, three weeks of documented retaliation, and three weeks of them thinking that they were actually winning and in charge."
"My manager called me into another meeting. HR was obviously already there."
"I knew what was coming. They wanted me to discuss my future with the company, so, translation: they really wanted me gone but didn't want to call it 'firing.'"
"My manager started with that crap about, 'We don't think this is the right fit anymore. We're concerned about your ability to collaborate. We think it's best if we part ways.'"
"I said, 'Okay, so what's the severance package?'"
"They looked at me, surprised, like they expected me to beg."
"Then HR slid a paper across the table. Two weeks' severance."
"I slid it straight back and said, 'Here's what I think you're going to need to pay me: Six months of severance, full benefits through the end of the year, a neutral reference letter, and a release, stating that you won't contest my unemployment.'"
"My manager said to me, 'That's unreasonable.'"
"I said, 'So was asking me to train my replacement for free. So was retaliating when I had boundaries. And so was documenting me for performance issues after multiple years of stellar reviews."
Then TikToker @theunobselete showed her hand:
"Then I pulled out my folder with every email, every meeting, and every project that they had reassigned. Three weeks of documented retaliation, all time-stamped, all saved."
"I said, 'We can do this the easy way, or we can do this the expensive way. Completely your choice."
"Silence."
"HR said, 'We'll need to discuss it with leadership,' and I said, 'Okay, you have until the end of today, and then after that, my documentation is going to go to an employment attorney.'"
"They called me back within a few hours. Deal."
What happened to the TikToker proved an important point about healthy workplace dynamics.
"Because here's what happened next: I took my six months of pay and started doing what I actually wanted."
"Then three months later, I got a message from a colleague who said, 'You know that girl that they promoted over you? She just quit. She couldn't handle it. No training, no support, no institutional knowledge.'"
"She lasted four months. Now they're scrambling to hire someone else, and I'm unavailable."
"Turns out I wasn't obsolete after all. I was just undervalued."
You can watch the third video here:
@theunobsolete
UPDATE PART 3: Refused train replacement. How it ended. Three weeks managed out documented retaliation. Manager and HR called me in. Don’t think right fit anymore. Best we part ways.#refusedtotrain #notateamplayer #isaidno #over50 #corporatetiktok What’s severance? HR slid paper two weeks. I slid back. Six months severance. Full benefits. Neutral reference. Won’t contest unemployment. Unreasonable? So was train replacement free. Retaliate when I had boundaries. Document after 15 years stellar reviews. Pulled folder. Every email meeting note project. Three weeks proof timestamped. Easy way or expensive. End of business today or documentation goes to attorney. Three hours later. Deal. Six months paid. Built what I wanted. Three months later girl they promoted quit. Couldn’t handle it. No training support. Lasted four months. Scrambling. I’m unavailable. Wasn’t obsolete. Undervalued. Difference. Teaching professionals land on feet negotiate exit build income doesn’t depend on HR.
Fellow TikTokers were super pleased by how TikToker @theunobsolete advocated for herself.
As horrible as this experience was, TikToker @theunobsolete could not have handled the situation better, because she understood and advocated for her worth while everyone around her undermined her.
Now that the workplace has shown their true colors, this TikToker is free to chase her true passions and to exclusively work with people who will understand and respect her worth.