RFK Jr. Leaves Internet Speechless With Bonkers Reason Why He's 'Not Scared Of A Germ'

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had people raising their eyebrows after he told podcaster Theo Von he is "not scared of a germ" because he "used to snort cocaine off toilet seats."
Kennedy, who lacks medical or scientific training, has argued that drug companies and regulatory agencies harm Americans’ health. He has even proposed that certain vaccines should be removed from the market and is well-known for sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, particularly those for measles and COVID-19.
Kennedy—who said he has been in recovery for 43 years—recalled that he had met podcaster Von at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting:
"They shut those down during COVID. But we still did live meetings every day during COVID. We moved from the bank. There were about 15 of us who moved from the bank, and we got into the Palisades Playhouse, which now burned down during the fire, but it was kind of a pirate group."
"And, you know, I mean, for me, I, you know what, I said this when we came in, and I said, 'I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day.' And I said, 'I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.'"
"I know this disease will kill me. If I don’t treat it, which means going to meetings everyday, it’s just bad for my life. For me, it was survival.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
To hear this coming from the head of HHS was weird as can be—and people were gobsmacked by Kennedy's admission.
Kennedy has previously spoken openly about his history of drug addiction, and once even claimed that using drugs made him perform better in school.
In 2024, author Kurt Andersen recalled in a piece for The Atlantic that he purchased cocaine from Kennedy while both were at Harvard in 1972. He remembered Kennedy "poured out a line for me to sample, and handed me an inch-and-a-half length of plastic drinking straw."
Notably, Kennedy's first cousin Caroline Kennedy later accused him of leading other family members “down the path of drug addiction,” calling him a “predator.” Kennedy continued using heroin and cocaine at Harvard and developed a reputation as both a “pied piper” and a “drug dealer" per Anderson and other sources.