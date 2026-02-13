Skip to content

Olympic Figure Skater Amber Glenn Turns 'Woke' Insult On Its Head With Iconic Message To Critics

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

RFK Jr. Leaves Internet Speechless With Bonkers Reason Why He's 'Not Scared Of A Germ'

Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared with podcaster Theo Von why he wasn't scared of getting COVID thanks to his past behavior—and it's a big yikes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had people raising their eyebrows after he told podcaster Theo Von he is "not scared of a germ" because he "used to snort cocaine off toilet seats."

Kennedy, who lacks medical or scientific training, has argued that drug companies and regulatory agencies harm Americans’ health. He has even proposed that certain vaccines should be removed from the market and is well-known for sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, particularly those for measles and COVID-19.

Kennedy—who said he has been in recovery for 43 years—recalled that he had met podcaster Von at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting:

"They shut those down during COVID. But we still did live meetings every day during COVID. We moved from the bank. There were about 15 of us who moved from the bank, and we got into the Palisades Playhouse, which now burned down during the fire, but it was kind of a pirate group."
"And, you know, I mean, for me, I, you know what, I said this when we came in, and I said, 'I don't care what happens, I'm going to a meeting every day.' And I said, 'I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.'"
"I know this disease will kill me. If I don’t treat it, which means going to meetings everyday, it’s just bad for my life. For me, it was survival.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

To hear this coming from the head of HHS was weird as can be—and people were gobsmacked by Kennedy's admission.


Kennedy has previously spoken openly about his history of drug addiction, and once even claimed that using drugs made him perform better in school.

In 2024, author Kurt Andersen recalled in a piece for The Atlantic that he purchased cocaine from Kennedy while both were at Harvard in 1972. He remembered Kennedy "poured out a line for me to sample, and handed me an inch-and-a-half length of plastic drinking straw."

Notably, Kennedy's first cousin Caroline Kennedy later accused him of leading other family members “down the path of drug addiction,” calling him a “predator.” Kennedy continued using heroin and cocaine at Harvard and developed a reputation as both a “pied piper” and a “drug dealer" per Anderson and other sources.

Latest News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Vladyslav Heraskevych
Political News

Zelenksyy Slams Olympics For Disqualifying Ukrainian Athlete Over Helmet Honoring Athletes Killed In War

Screenshot of Mark Kelly; Pete Hegseth
News

Mark Kelly Speaks Out In Blistering Video After Judge Rules Pete Hegseth Violated Constitution By Trying To Punish Him

Pam Bondi
Political News

Photo Of Epstein Victims Standing Behind Pam Bondi As She Ignores Them Goes Viral—And It's One For The History Books

Margot Robbie attends the "Wuthering Heights" Australian Premiere at State Theatre in Sydney, Australia.
Celebrities

Fans Horrified After Margot Robbie Reveals Weight-Shaming 'Gift' She Once Got From Male Costar

More from News/political-news

Screenshot from Redditor Bulgingpants' Reddit post
u/Bulgingpants/Reddit

Restaurant Sparks Heated Debate After Adding Mandatory 20% No-Tipping Fee To Diners' Checks

Tipping culture is an incredibly divisive topic, leading people to question if customers and restaurant guests should be made responsible for the livelihood of those who serve them their meals at these establishments.

Redditor Bulgingpants added fuel to the fire when they shared a receipt in the "End Tipping" subReddit from a restaurant called Burdell in Oakland, California, remarking:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @hackedliving's TikTok video
@hackedliving/TikTok

Viral Video Of Delivery Robot Maneuvering Around Unhoused Man In Miami Is Honestly So Dystopian

Technology is here to make our lives more convenient and successful, but it has a chilling way of calling out problems that we're experiencing.

In a TikTok video recorded by TikToker @hackedliving, an delivery robot named "Akira" was seen rolling down a sidewalk in Miami, eyes blinking as it approached its destination.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Dawson's Creek' cast
Warner Bros./Getty Images

'Dawson's Creek' Stars Lead Poignant Tributes To James Van Der Beek After His Tragic Death At 48

After revealing to the public in November 2025 that he was battling colorectal cancer, James Van Der Beek passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the age of 48.

Fans became concerned last December about the severity of his condition when Van Der Beek was unable to appear at the Dawson's Creek reunion at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre, due to having multiple illnesses at once because of his weakened immune system.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo during Fox News broadcast
Fox News

Fox News Guest Slammed After Claiming U.S. Olympians Who Criticize ICE Are Committing 'Borderline Treason'

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo was slammed after he criticized U.S. Olympians for speaking out against ICE and the Trump administration's policies, declaring during a conversation with network personality Laura Ingraham that the athletes are committing "borderline treason" in speaking out.

Multiple athletes have addressed the ongoing immigration crackdown. For instance, Richard Ruohonen, a curler from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota—just north of Minneapolis, where protests against ICE have continued for weeks—drew from his decades of legal experience, saying, "what's happening in Minnesota is wrong" while stressing the value of freedom of speech and of the press.

Keep ReadingShow less
Team Canada arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Cameron Spencer / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Olympic Team Reacts To Deadly School Shooting: 'We Are Heartbroken'

As Team Canada executives, coaches, and players prepared for their final pre-tournament practice at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, their thoughts were with the community of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

On Tuesday, a shooter killed at least eight people and wounded dozens at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Authorities later confirmed 10 total deaths. Seven people were killed at the school, while two were found dead at a nearby home. A woman whom police believe to be the shooter was also killed.

Keep ReadingShow less