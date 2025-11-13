JFK's Grandson Announces He's Running For Congress—And Immediately Unloads On 'Dangerous' RFK Jr.

Democratic President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, sat down on Wednesday with MSNBC's Jackie Alemany for The Weekend—and he had a lot to say.

The pair discussed a wide range of topics including Schlossberg's decision to run for Congress in New York’s 12th Congressional District which includes the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, and all of Midtown Manhattan.

Incumbent Democrat Jerry Nadler announced in September that he will not seek reelection in 2026.

You can see Schlossberg's announcement here:

In addition to his candidacy, Schlossberg discussed the Kennedy family legacy.

Schlossberg's mother, Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg, is President Kennedy's daughter and niece of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and former Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy.

He also expressed his opinion on MAGA Republican President Donald Trump going after the Kennedy name and his first cousin once removed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who currently serves as Health and Human Services Secretary for Trump.

Schlossberg and his mother were very vocal critics of RFK Jr.'s nomination before and during his Senate confirmation hearings. They were joined by RFK Jr.'s own siblings and other cousins, the children of Senator Kennedy and the founder of Special Olympics, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

In his MSNBC interview, Schlossberg stated:

"RFK Jr. is a dangerous person who is making life and death decisions as HHS Secretary. He fired vaccine experts on the panel and replaced them with antivaxxers."

"He's cutting funding for lifesaving research. He's spreading misinformation and lies that are leading to deaths. There's a measles outbreak right now, higher than what's it's been in 40 years, that's a direct result of what he's done."

The internet couldn't help but comment on the family feud, particularly with Thanksgiving coming up.

















People offered their support for Schlossberg.

Schlossberg told the New York Times:

"There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in. But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do."

Known as "jackuno" on social media where he has almost two million followers between X, TikTok, and Instagram, Schlossberg has kept up the heat since the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed his cousin. He's also drawn attention through his deliberately provocative posts, something he's addressed in the past.

In his Instagram announcement about his decision to run for a seat in the House of Representatives, Schlossberg took a stance focused on empowering the district to combat Trump.

He stated:

"250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point."

"It’s a crisis at every level."

"A cost of living crisis sponsored by the Big Beautiful Bill. Historic cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care."

"It’s a corruption crisis. The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism."

"It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics."

"The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always."

"We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives."

"With control of Congress, there’s nothing we can’t do. Without it, we’re helpless to a third term."

You can watch the full 16 minute MSNBC interview with Schlossberg here: