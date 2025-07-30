Maria Shriver Rips GOP Bill To Rename Kennedy Center After Trump: 'It Makes My Blood Boil'

Another member of the Kennedy family is speaking out against what she calls a “petty” and “small-minded” attempt to rename the Kennedy Center after former President Donald Trump.
Maria Shriver, niece of the late President John F. Kennedy, took to X last Monday to condemn a new bill introduced by Representative Bob Onder (R-Mo) that would change the name of Washington D.C.’s iconic performing arts venue.
The legislation, introduced last Wednesday, comes amid ongoing renovations of the cultural landmark. The proposed renaming follows a separate amendment aimed at naming the Kennedy Center Opera House after First Lady Melania Trump.
That proposal was slammed by Shriver’s cousin, Jack Schlossberg, who posted the following on Instagram:
“The Trump Administration stands for freedom of oppression, not expression. He uses his awesome powers to suppress free expression and instill fear. But this isn’t about the arts. Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK, with minimizing the many heroes of our past, as if that elevates him. It doesn’t.”
Early in his second term, Trump replaced the Kennedy Center's leadership, fired longtime president Deborah Rutter, and appointed himself as Board Chair.
The sudden overhaul caused shockwaves in the arts community, leading to the cancellation of Broadway and concert performances, including Hamilton, an appearance by actor and comedian Issa Rae, and a concert by Rhiannon Giddens.
Many former members of the Kennedy Center board also resigned, including showrunner Shonda Rhimes, soprano opera singer Renée Fleming, and singer-songwriter Ben Folds.
You can view Ben's resignation announcement that he posted on Instagram on February 12:
From Onder’s statement, the new bill called “Make Entertainment Great Again Act” is a tribute to Trump’s accomplishments in the entertainment industry:
“You would be hard pressed to find a more significant cultural icon in the past 40 years than President Trump."
"President Trump’s love and mastery of entertainment has stood the test of time and allowed him to capture Americans’ attention for decades."
"I cannot think of a more ubiquitous symbol of American exceptionalism in the arts, entertainment, and popular culture at large than President Trump.”
I mean, sure—if American exceptionalism is defined by reality TV tantrums, narcissism, corruption, and uneven spray tans.
Maria Shriver didn’t hold back in her own response to the renaming effort:
“This is insane. It makes my blood boil. It’s so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded. Truly, what is this about? It’s always about something. ‘Let’s get rid of the Rose Garden. Let’s rename the Kennedy Center.’ What’s next?”
As it turns out, the Rose Garden has already been paved over.
A longtime women’s health advocate, Shriver is the daughter of Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Her aunt by marriage, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, partnered with Rachel “Bunny” Mellon to redesign the White House Rose Garden in the 1960s.
The garden, a historic site for state events and cultural exhibitions—including First Lady Hillary Clinton’s outdoor sculpture displays—has been visibly altered under Trump.
Last Friday, construction crews were seen completing a redesign, which the New York Times reported is meant “to resemble a patio like the one he has at Mar-a-Lago”—Trump’s private Palm Beach resort that he’s owned since 1985.
In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump defended the paving of the center section of the green lawn:
“You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall into the wet [terrain]…. I think it’s gonna be beautiful.”
The redesign—complete with flagpoles on the North and South Lawns, planned ballroom construction, and gold-tinted interior décor—is expected to debut in the coming weeks. What remains unclear is who will pay for it: Trump himself, or American taxpayers already struggling with rising costs.
During Trump’s first term, a 2017 Vanity Fair article reported that the administration spent over $1.75 million on furnishing the People’s House—more than the $1.5 million reportedly covered personally by the Obamas. Presidents receive a $100,000 decorating allowance, but going over budget requires either private funding or congressional approval.
The ongoing efforts to erase and rebrand Kennedy family legacies—from cultural landmarks to iconic public spaces—have sparked backlash across social media.
Users on X rushed to support Shriver:
But beyond public sentiment, the renaming efforts may violate federal law.
When the Kennedy Center was first proposed and built following JFK’s assassination, legislation was passed to protect its identity.
According to NBC News, the statute cites:
“After December 2, 1983, no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”
To pass, the renaming bills would need to clear both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, that would mean securing 60 votes… including at least seven from Democrats.
But given recent precedent, it wouldn’t be surprising if Trump simply ignored the law—and moved forward anyway.