Skip to content

Trump Hit With Epic Math Lesson After Making Absurd Claim About Lowering Drug Prices

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JFK's Grandson Rips Republicans Over Effort To Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania

Jack Schlossberg; Melania Trump
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, took to Instagram to slam a proposal by Republicans that would rename the Kennedy Center's opera house to honor First Lady Melania Trump.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 24, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, took to Instagram to criticize the proposed renaming of the Kennedy Center’s renowned opera house to the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.”

The proposal passed with a 33-25 vote on July 22nd, as the House Republican subcommittee voted on the routine annual $37.2 million funding for the center, effective October 1.

Representative Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) praised the first lady and called the proposal an “excellent way to recognize [Melania Trump’s] support and commitment to promoting the arts.”

Meanwhile, Representative Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) criticized the changes as another opportunity for the Trump administration to exert more control over the Kennedy Center with minimal oversight.

Pingree spoke against her Republican colleagues:

“The Republicans snuck in, I think, something that is slightly divisive, which is renaming one section of the Kennedy Center after a family member of this administration.”

The vote comes after Congress's earlier agreement to allocate $256.7 million for Kennedy Center improvements by 2029 as part of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. The House and Senate have not yet taken the final step to approve the spending bill before it goes to the White House for signature.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower led the first fundraising effort in 1959, and JFK brought together Jacqueline Kennedy, Roger L. Stevens, and Mamie Eisenhower, the former First Lady, to plan and develop a cultural center in Washington, D.C. The inaugural performance took place on September 5th, 1971, featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Mass at the Kennedy Center Opera House.

In a viral Instagram post, Jack Schlossberg criticized the proposal as merely another attempt to erase his family’s legacy in the arts, stating that “Trump is obsessed with being bigger than JFK.”

In the caption of a photo carousel featuring JFK hosting artists, dignitaries, and honorees at The White House, Schlossberg quoted his grandfather’s famous speech on October 26th, 1963, at Amherst College:

"A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces — but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers."

Schlossberg added:

"JFK believed the arts made our country great and could be our most effective weapon in the fight for civil rights and against authoritarian governments around the world.”

The quote is from John F. Kennedy’s honorary speech dedicated to Robert Frost at the groundbreaking of the library named after the renowned American poet, who died in January of the same year. The speech at Amherst was JFK’s last major address before he was assassinated on November 22 in Dallas, Texas.

Schlossberg also wrote about his grandfather inviting Black artists, actors, civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., and freedom fighters such as Pablo Casals to the White House.

So, what does he make of the Trump presidency?

Schlossberg wrote to his 700K followers:

“The Trump Administration stands for freedom of oppression, not expression. He uses his awesome powers to suppress free expression and instill fear. But this isn’t about the arts.”

During the first month of his second term, Trump removed the leadership of the art institution, fired Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter, and, of course, appointed himself as Kennedy Center Board Chair.

The president’s sudden takeover of the Kennedy Center upset the theatre and music communities, leading to cancellations of Broadway's Hamilton and performances by actor Issa Rae and musician Rhiannon Giddens.

Calling out Trump’s attempt to minimize the “heroes of our past,” Schlossberg wrapped up his post with words of hope:

“Art lasts forever, and no one can change what JFK and our shared history stands for.”

Well said, sir!

You can view his Instagram post below:

This isn't the first time Donald Trump has tried to leverage the Kennedy name to protect his ego.

In March, when Trump released classified documents related to JFK’s assassination, Schlossberg criticized the president for using his grandfather’s name as a “political prop” or a distraction from the administration’s wrongdoings.

Calling the president “obsessed,” Schlossberg posted a thread on X (formerly Twitter):

The proposal to rename the Kennedy Center also comes during a period of political upheaval in the Trump administration, as the president looks for anything to distract from ongoing investigations into his connections with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And the internet seems to have caught on to Trump’s latest distraction tactic:

  @pollyannaevett/Instagram

  @robertdnorris/Instagram

  @scenebyjules/Instagram

  @goldenschlossberg/Instagram

  @in_the_capital/Instagram

  @late.july/Instagram

  @lauratmccollum/Instagram

  @mike_shea96/Instagram

  @queensofbravo/Instagram

  @swik39/Instagram

  @eileenawolter/Instagram

  @leigh_ann_cast/Instagram

The son of former U.S. ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg, Jack Schlossberg is active on social media, calling out (and trolling) the Trump Administration and his cousin, Department of Human and Health Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

You can listen to his grandfather’s speech at Amherst College below:

  - YouTubePresident John Fitzgerald Kennedy/YouTube

Latest News

Wide shot of a mansion with fancy, black convertible parked out front.
Editorial Staff

People Share Dark Secrets About Working For The Ultra-Wealthy

The clacker B1 Battle Droids
Trending

Robots labeled 'Star Wars' slur

Screenshot from "South Park" of Satan and Donald Trump in bed together
Political News

'South Park' Epically Skewered Trump And Paramount In Their Season Premiere—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Red 'For Hire' sign
Trending

The Most Unprofessional Things People's Coworkers Did That Got Them Instantly Fired

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk Just Revealed Who He Based One Of His New AI Anime 'Companions' On—And It's Pure Cringe

Another day, another announcement by tech billionaire Elon Musk that makes one shudder on the inside.

This time, it's the "companions" of Elon Musk's AI business xAI. The AI companion bots were just made public, and now Musk has disclosed how one of the characters was inspired, which made everyone cringe at his choices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne Responds To Heartfelt Tribute For Ozzy Osbourne After His Death At 76

It's the end of an era: Black Sabbath rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has passed at the age of 76.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was known for his work as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer, after rising to fame in the 1970s and never coming back down. He began as the lead singer for Black Sabbath, where he became known as the "Prince of Darkness," and he went on to cut solo records and make countless media appearances, from stage to film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had some choice words for the president after his attempt to make headlines off her father's legacy.

The Trump Administration recently released documents surrounding the 1968 assassination of Dr. King that are purported to demystify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Jeffrey Epstein
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Trump Has Telling Reaction After CNN Unearths Photos Of Jeffrey Epstein At His Wedding

On Tuesday, CNN shared new photos showing how close MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was to known sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring for decades that included flights to a private island and exploited young women and underage girls.

In a phone interview, CNN asked Trump about the newly surfaced photos of Epstein's attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to model and actress Marla Maples and footage from six years later at a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
A line of busts along bookshelves of ancient books
book lot on black wooden shelf
Photo by Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash

Bizarre Bits Of History That Sound Made Up But Are 100% Real

We all have our favorite "legends" in history that we sometimes wish were true.

The Loch Ness Monster, Anastasia Romanoff's supposed escape and survival, that Paul McCartney isn't who he appears to be.

Keep ReadingShow less