Zohran Mamdani's Real-Time Reaction To Learning While Voting That Dick Cheney Died Is Going Viral

Lauren Boebert Slammed After Photos Of Her Racist ICE-Theme Halloween Costume Emerge

Lauren Boebert
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert and her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy sparked outrage after attending a Halloween party dressed as a Mexican woman and an ICE agent.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 05, 2025
Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert—one of the most prominent MAGA voices in Congress—has sparked outrage after she and her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy attended a Halloween party dressed as a Mexican woman and an ICE agent.

Boebert wore a sombrero and a traditional Mexican-style dress to a party in Loveland, Colorado, while Pearcy, a realtor, attended dressed as an ICE agent, complete with a uniform and weapon. The event took place amid growing outrage over President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration crackdown that is tearing apart families across the country.

A person who was in attendance said:

"It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them."

Photos from the event show Boebert holding a sign that read:

“Mexican Word of the Day: Juicy. Tell me if ‘Juicy’ ICE coming.”

You can see it below.

Lauren Boebert, her boyfriend, and a friend at a Halloween party @BarryMu38294164/X

Boebert is unrepentant, and a spokesperson said those who are outraged should spend their time calling for an end to the ongoing government shutdown that Republicans have refused to negotiate on:

“It’s a Halloween costume. Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer.”

Boebert is facing heated criticism, with many calling out the cruel and racist nature of her costume.



This isn't the first time Boebert has faced criticism for her decisions over the holidays.

Several years ago, she responded to a photo posted by her Kentucky Republican colleague Thomas Massie, who angered many when he tweeted a family photo in which he and six family members each brandished a military-style weapon in front of a Christmas tree, with a picture of her four equally armed children.

"The Boeberts have your six," Boebert tweeted to Massie, using a military saying that means, "I've got your back" even though neither politician has military experience.

Both tweets came just days after a mass shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan. At the time, James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the perpetrator, were arrested following an intense manhunt and charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

The Crumbleys had purchased the handgun used in the shooting as a Christmas gift for their son on Black Friday and stored it improperly. Boebert was accused of making light of the shooting.

