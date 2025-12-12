Lauren Boebert In Hot Water After She's Busted Spending Campaign Funds On Kid Rock Concert Tickets

Skip to content

We're Pretty Sure We Now Know Why FIFA Gave Trump A 'Peace Prize'—And Yep, That Tracks

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is facing criticism after Federal Election Commission (FEC) records showed she spent over $3,300 of her campaign funds on concert tickets and a hotel in Texas on the same weekend her once-rumored boyfriend—MAGA singer Kid Rock—was performing.

Boebert’s campaign reported expenses for a hotel stay in Arlington, Texas, and for event tickets purchased in May. On May 16, Boebert attended the Rock N Rodeo — part of the Professional Bull Riding Championship World Finals at AT&T Stadium — an event hosted by Kid Rock. She even shared a photo of herself with the singer on social media.

Three days after the event, her campaign reported two payments: $2,455.83 to the Arlington hotel Live by Loews and another $925 for “Event Tickets” at AT&T Stadium, the filings show.

These actions violate The Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA), which bars political candidates from using campaign funds for personal use.

Adding to this, Boebert was linked to Kid Rock earlier this year after they were seen getting "cozy" in a taxi cab at one of President Donald Trump’s inaugural parties.

There is also video footage of the two of them dancing.

The news of Boebert's latest scandal has sparked anger.


This isn't the first time Boebert has run afoul of the FEC.

Federal agents have probed Boebert's apparent personal use of thousands of dollars in campaign funds. Their action came after the FEC sent a letter to the treasurer of Boebert's 2022 reelection campaign informing them of their investigation after four Venmo payments totaling more than $6,000 raised red flags.

The agency noted it would "consider taking further legal action" in the event investigators determine any of the Venmo payments "constitutes the personal use of campaign funds."

Boebert also drew the ire of the feds after she failed to disclose her then-husband's income from an energy firm.

Boebert's former husband, Jayson Boebert, made $478,000 in 2020 working as a consultant for "Terra Energy Productions." No such company exists. However, Terra Energy Partners, a Houston-based firm that claims to be "one of the largest producers of natural gas in Colorado," has a heavy presence in Boebert's former district.

Boebert's campaign finance disclosure lists "Boebert Consulting—spouse," but lists Jayson Boebert's income as "N/A." The Boeberts claimed that their income came from their restaurant, Shooters Grill, which lost $143,000 in 2019 and $226,000 in 2020.

