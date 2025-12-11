Skip to content

Giant AI-Generated Christmas Mural Removed After People Notice Some Truly Unhinged Details

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pete Hegseth Gets Blunt Reminder After Claiming That AI Is The 'Future Of American Warfare'

Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
@SecWar/X

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced in a new video that the U.S. military is going to be integrating artificial intelligence to make soldiers "more lethal than ever before"—and it all sounds frighteningly familiar to movie fans.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 11, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he announced in a new video that the U.S. military is going to be integrating artificial intelligence to make soldiers "more lethal than ever before," a move that has been described as "one of the first mass deployments of a commercially-created generative AI tool across the entire Pentagon."

The Defense Department announced Tuesday that it will roll out Gemini for Government via its new GenAI.mil platform, allowing employees to access the tool directly from their work computers.

According to a department press release, the launch brings generative AI capabilities to “all desktops in the Pentagon and in American military installations around the world." And in a video message, Hegseth said Pentagon personnel will be able to use Gemini to “conduct deep research, format documents, and even analyze video or imagery at unprecedented speed.”

He said:

"The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled A-I. As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department we are not sitting idly by. Under the leadership of President Trump, America will lead the charge on this technological transformation by revolutionizing the way we win."
"And that's why today we're releasing GenAI.mil. This platform puts the world's most powerful AI models, starting with Google Gemini, in the hands of every American warrior. At the click of a button, AI models on GenAI can be utilized to conduct deep research, format documents, and even analyze video or imagery at unprecedented speed."
"Building on the great work of Under Secretary Emil Michael and his team, we will continue to aggressively fuel the world's best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before. And all of it is American-made."
"The possibilities with AI are endless. Now let's get to work."

You can see his post and the video below.

One wonders, however, if Hegseth has even seen any movies about what happens when humans turn over defense capabilities and decision-making to machines.

It never ends well—just watch The Terminator (1984) and its sequels, for instance, a film with a warning about how AI stokes chaos, eventually rising up to usurp humans altogether.

Frightened movie fans are not about this.


Emil Michael, the department's chief technology officer, told reporters at the Defense Writers Group on Monday that he expects AI tools to streamline routine administrative work, assist in intelligence analysis, and support conflict modeling and simulation.

In the coming “days and weeks,” he said, the department will begin “pushing deployment of these capabilities directly to the 3 million users at the Pentagon at different classification levels.”

For context, the Pentagon has already been testing generative AI across multiple offices and military branches. And in July, Google announced a contract with a $200 million ceiling to provide the department with its frontier AI tools.

They’re not alone: xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Scale AI have all signed Pentagon contracts this year as well.

Latest News

Jenna Bush Hager and Brooke Shields
Celebrities

Brooke Shields Has Hilarious Reaction After She's Given Awkwardly Short Chair On 'Today' Show

Donald Trump speaking at a Pennsylvania MAGA rally
Political News

Trump Ripped After Telling MAGA Fans Why Higher Prices Are Actually A Good Thing This Christmas

Two girls watching television
Trending

People Break Down Which Television Dads Were Actually The Best At Parenting

Two people in coats sitting overlooking a city.
Trending

People Reveal The Real Reason Their Last Relationship Didn't Work Out

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Martina Navratilova; Donald Trump
@HomeoftheBrave/X; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Slams Trump In Blistering New Ad: 'I Am P*ssed Off As Hell'

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova criticized President Donald Trump and warned Americans of the rise of his totalitarian regime in a new political ad in which she lamented moving to the U.S. from communist Czechoslovakia in 1975 to be in what she once considered the "freest country in the world."

The athlete, a native of Czechoslovakia who defected to the United States at just 18, delivered her message in a video published Wednesday by the conservative-leaning nonprofit Home of the Brave. The group uses its video campaigns to spotlight what it describes as the damage Trump is inflicting during his second term.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Melts Down In Bonkers Screed Claiming Media Reports That Question His Health Are 'Treasonous'

President Donald Trump was criticized after he issued a long screed on Truth Social accusing media outlets that question his health of being "seditious, perhaps even treasonous."

Trump spoke out after The New York Times published an article that argued that despite Trump's projection of “round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina" and the fact that he "and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics," that image is getting harder to pull off because Trump is showing signs of aging.

Keep ReadingShow less
people holding cocktails and chatting at a social gathering
Michael Discenza on Unsplash

People Explain The Psychological 'Cheat Codes' For Social Situations That Rarely Fail

Borrowing terminology from gaming culture, "psychological cheat codes" are simple techniques that can provide an advantage to the user in personal, social, or professional situations by influencing the thoughts and behaviors of others.

Often counterintuitive, they're shortcuts that bypass traditional methods to achieve the user's desired outcome, like a cheat code in a video game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelsey Grammer; Lauren Holly
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer Just Got Brutally Called Out By Former Co-Star After He Gushed Over 'Extraordinary' Trump

In case you weren't aware, Frasier icon Kelsey Grammer long ago decided to forever ruin his legacy by hitching his wagon to Donald Trump.

Why is anyone's guess, but much like his few remaining cult members, even the President's 37% approval rating hasn't been motivation enough for Grammer to get off the MAGA train.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Welch; Erika Kirk
I've Had It/YouTube; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Liberal Podcast Host Blasts Erika Kirk For Being An 'Absolute Grifter' In Mic Drop Rant

Outspoken podcaster and former Bravo home improvement star Jennifer Welch spoke out about the publicity tour Erika Kirk has been on since her husband Charlie Kirk was shot and killed back in September.

Appearing at the White House and at as many conservative conventions and on as many right-wing networks as possible, Erika Kirk has been all smiles as she promotes Turning Point USA and her late husband's last book.

Keep ReadingShow less