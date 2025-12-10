Joe Jonas Has Hilarious Reaction After Several Videos Of Him Struggling To Parallel Park In NYC Go Viral

Parallel parking is already a humbling task, but attempting it in Manhattan while a stranger quietly films you? That’s a full New York initiation.
Joe Jonas learned this the hard way when TikTok user Neha Nas (@neha.nas) recorded him trying to ease his G-Wagon into a tight street spot, a slice of everyday city chaos made instantly funnier because it starred the middle child of the Jonas Brothers.
Posted on December 7, the video shows Jonas nudging the SUV back and forth with the window down while “Burnin’ Up” plays over the footage. Filmed from inside a brick building, the clip captures the singer’s slow, determined inching as he attempts a textbook NYC parallel park: under pressure, in public, and very much on display.
Text over Nas’ video reads:
“I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes.”
The internet immediately took notice. Within hours, the post had more than 11.6 million views and over 2.9 million likes as people delighted in seeing Jonas look exactly like every stressed driver who has tried to squeeze into a curb space while half the neighborhood watches. Many joked they’d been there too—minus the pop-star soundtrack.
To his credit, Jonas jumped straight into the comments with a perfectly dry punchline:
“And I saw you watch and not help once 😞”
Nas kept the bit alive:
“Listening. Learning. Will do better next time 🤝🫶”
The original TikTok can be viewed here:
As someone who has lost full years of my life to parallel parking, I felt every inch of Jonas’ lack of tire-alignment struggle.
As the video gained traction, Jonas leaned into the moment even harder. He later posted a clip on his own accounts showing himself being theatrically “thrown out” of a shop called Sora, his jacket and scarf tossed after him as he walks off and redresses on the sidewalk, fully committed to the running joke.
His caption read:
“How the city been treating me today since the parallel parking video.”
Watch his follow-up here:
And of course, corporate brands jumped in on the reactions, too. Slim Jim chimed in with, “First rule of parallel parking in NYC: park somewhere else,” while QuickBooks UK added, “He’s not burnin’ up… he’s just tryin’ to back it up.”
The saga quickly morphed into a citywide bonding experience—proof that even celebrities have to swallow their pride and make six attempts before finally getting the angle right.
Across TikTok, Instagram, Threads, and X, people shared their own parallel parking horror stories and praised Jonas for embracing the embarrassment rather than dodging it. The consensus was simple: everyone has been humbled by a tight parking spot, and watching a former Camp Rock heartthrob wrestle with one felt oddly reassuring.
Here’s what fans had to say:
The moment arrived just as Disney released the first teaser for Camp Rock 3, reuniting Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas as Connect 3 (also known as the Gray Brothers). While the teaser had nothing to do with parking, fans joked that Jonas’ struggles felt spiritually aligned with someone who once played a teen idol in need of a grounding life lesson. Classic New York comedic timing.
In the new film, Connect 3 returns to Camp Rock after losing their opening act for a major reunion tour, only to find a new generation of performers battling for the chance to open for them. Maria Canals-Barrera reprises her role as Connie, and the teaser hints at rising tensions, shifting friendships, and plenty of musical drama.
The trailer can be viewed here:
Jonas has been in meme-friendly mode for months, and the parking saga fits right in with his recent pattern of self-aware posting. Just days earlier, he responded to a sarcastic critic on X who wondered whether the Jonas Brothers were “in serious debt” after the Camp Rock 3 trailer release.
You can view the exchange here:
It all reinforces Jonas’ latest public persona: a pop star who doesn’t mind laughing at himself and understands exactly how to have fun with the internet.