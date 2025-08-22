Joe Jonas Reveals Super Cringey Interaction On Flight After He Joined The Mile High Club

Some times people share stories of their embarrassing moments and we can all relate. Sometimes, however, that person is Joe Jonas talking about how he accidentally high-fived a flight attendant after joining the Mile High Club a few years back.
Jonas was interviewed recently by the Are You Okay? show and he opened up briefly about this experience before segueing to equally unhinged answers to further questions in the interview.
Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin are currently in the middle of their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, which entails them doing their fair share of press and interviews for publicity. Joe was the one selected for Are You Okay? and therefore is the one we all learned maybe too much about.
The story was simple, as Jonas told it.
"I was wearing contacts. [I] left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant."
The interviewer asked a reasonable follow-up question, having been on commercial flights and used their postage-stamp sized bathrooms.
Jonas was quick to mention that the flight was private.
"It was a private flight, or I would be banned from flying."
Embarrassment aside, he still smirked and replied "Yeah" when asked if it was worth it.
Everyone who watched this came away more knowledgeable, willingly or not.
There was, of course, the burning question, because the Mile High Club is one you can only get into with a partner.
A small but very forward contingent of commenters wished it had been them.
People weighed in on their opinion of Joe Jonas in light of the show title.
Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour will continue through mid-November and will hit 52 cities.