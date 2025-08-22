Skip to content

Seth Meyers Hilariously Reacts To Headlines About His Dog's Death Noting How Much Andy Samberg Hated Her

Joe Jonas Reveals Super Cringey Interaction On Flight After He Joined The Mile High Club

Joe Jonas
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's

The musician left fans cringing after detailing his embarrassing experience joining the Mile High Club on the webseries Are You Okay?

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 22, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards
Some times people share stories of their embarrassing moments and we can all relate. Sometimes, however, that person is Joe Jonas talking about how he accidentally high-fived a flight attendant after joining the Mile High Club a few years back.

Jonas was interviewed recently by the Are You Okay? show and he opened up briefly about this experience before segueing to equally unhinged answers to further questions in the interview.

Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin are currently in the middle of their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, which entails them doing their fair share of press and interviews for publicity. Joe was the one selected for Are You Okay? and therefore is the one we all learned maybe too much about.

The story was simple, as Jonas told it.

"I was wearing contacts. [I] left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant."

The interviewer asked a reasonable follow-up question, having been on commercial flights and used their postage-stamp sized bathrooms.

Jonas was quick to mention that the flight was private.

"It was a private flight, or I would be banned from flying."

Embarrassment aside, he still smirked and replied "Yeah" when asked if it was worth it.

Everyone who watched this came away more knowledgeable, willingly or not.

@vuh.neh.za/Instagram


@anita.Igo/Instagram

There was, of course, the burning question, because the Mile High Club is one you can only get into with a partner.

@bunnymiche/Instagram

@lesserofyourevil/Instagram

@writergirl95_/Instagram

A small but very forward contingent of commenters wished it had been them.

@flowourbomb/Instagram

People weighed in on their opinion of Joe Jonas in light of the show title.

@bella_emme/Instagram


@chey-see/Instagram


@m.aya.d/Instagram


@beezylux313/Instagram

Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour will continue through mid-November and will hit 52 cities.

