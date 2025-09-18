Skip to content
American Women Go Viral After Accidentally Boarding Plane To Africa Instead Of France

Screenshots from @brittneydzialo_'s TikTok video
@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

Two American friends were in shock after they realized they were on a flight to Tunis, Tunisia, instead of Nice, France.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 18, 2025
Let this be your reminder to always pay attention to boarding pass information, as well as directional signs around you, when you're attempting to travel. If you don't, you might not only end up in the wrong city or country, but possibly an entirely different continent.

After missing their morning flight, two American women attempted to book a second flight to Nice, France, in Europe, to continue their international travel plans.

Instead, the person assisting them with booking a secondary flight misunderstood TikToker @brittneydzialo_'s request of going "to Nice" as wanting to go to "Tunis"—as in Tunis, Tunisia, in Africa.

Brittney and her friend boarded the flight later that day, and while searching for their seats, one of them looked more closely at their boarding pass, realizing that they were not, in fact, going "to Nice."

Truly in what felt like "Who's On First?" fashion, the two women talked back and forth about whether they were going "to Nice" or "Tunis," and treating Africa like a country as they claimed that they wanted to go to France, not Africa.

Much to fellow passengers' chagrin, many of whom were caught on camera in the process, the two women held up the flight, talking to several flight attendants and the pilot, before they agreed to go to Tunis, Tunisia, and reroute back to France from there.

You can watch the video here:

@brittneydzialo_

jet2holiday

In several follow-up videos, the women recorded their journey to finally arriving in Nice, France, from talking to several airport employees, to using Google Translate to talk to flight coordinators, to even using ChatGPT to negotiate the pricing of their various flights.

The pair did eventually reach Nice, France, after multiple attempts to leave Tunisia, and plan to record their journey over the next month of their travel.

Some fellow TikTokers picked on the pair of women for missing out on Tunis.

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

Others couldn't help but make fun of the pair of women for making the mistake in the first place.

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

@brittneydzialo_/TikTok

Eventually the two women decided to head back to Tunis to see what they were missing out on:

@brittneydzialo_

travel with us to Tunisia 🥹🥹🥹 @Hannah Kraft @Tunisiebooking

And it looks like they enjoyed it:

@brittneydzialo_

❤️ @Hannah Kraft

We've all made mistakes, and perhaps booking a flight to the wrong location is not an original experience. But perhaps in the future, they should look a little more carefully at their destination before boarding.

