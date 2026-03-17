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Wendi McLendon-Covey Reveals Hilariously Candid Reason She Missed 'Bridesmaids' Reunion At The Oscars

Wendi McLendon-Covey
John Nacion/Getty Images

McLendon-Covey was notably absent from the Bridesmaids cast reunion at the Oscars on Sunday—and she revealed that it was because she just had plastic surgery.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 17, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Wendi McLendon-Covey shares one very specific personality trait with most of the character roles she's played: she's incredibly honest.

Last weekend at the Oscars, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Maya Rudolph came together on stage to celebrate fifteen years since the filming of their comedic hit Bridesmaids and to present the award for Best Musical Score.

Fellow cast member Kristen Wiig quipped on stage:

"I cannot believe that it's been 15 years!"
"Now, we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883."

The only leading cast member who did not appear was Wendi McLendon-Covey.

There was, of course, concern about why the actor didn't make an appearance, and fans quickly began to theorize that the cast had a falling out with her or that she had fallen gravely ill. Fortunately, neither of those guesses is accurate.

In a single photo posted on Instagram, McLendon-Covey appeared tired but well, with a medical strap wrapping around her head and chin.

McLendon-Covey wrote in the caption:

"In response to some of the DMs I'm getting:"
"I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle."
"So I had to skip the Academy Awards."
"No drama. Everything is fine."

You can see the post here:

Fans applauded McLendon-Covey's honesty and were glad that she'd done something to make herself happy.

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

McLendon-Covey is well-known and loved for her often quirky, sassy, and erratic characters, like Rita in Bridesmaids, Beverly Goldberg in The Goldbergs, and even Gale in Elemental, making her absence particularly notable at the awards ceremony and in the Bridesmaids reunion segment.

Though no longer portraying a bridesmaid, McLendon-Covey is currently cast in NBC's St. Denis Medical, which she expects to promptly return to, though not as one of the show's patients, of course.

@wendimclendoncovey/Instagram

Her fellow cast member Allison Tolman made it clear that she's excited to see her, though by "her," she meant McLendon-Covey's new neck, rather than her full costar.

It's great to see that she continues to work with people who share her sense of humor!

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