TikToker Goes Viral For Yelling Out Fast Food Slogans After Buying Their Food—And The Reactions Are Priceless

We're supposed to go through life loving the people that we love so loudly that they can never doubt how much we love them. Maybe that's how we should approach the things and companies we love, too.

At least, that seems to be the approach that TikToker @mike.ali32 is taking.

The TikToker is currently going viral for visiting a variety of fast food chain restaurants, as well as chain service companies, and after purchasing food or products from them, he yells their slogan.

In the first TikTok compilation he posted, the TikToker visits Pizza Hut, and after picking up his pizza, he yells:

"NO ONE OUT-PIZZAS THE HUT!"

Then, at Taco Bell, he takes a big bite of a quesadilla, braces himself against the table, and screams:

"LIVE... MAS!"

At Subway, he even gets a chant going with the staff of "Eat fresh!"

At In-N-Out burger, he climbs up on a partial wall in between the booth seating and rallies the restaurant:

"This is quality you can taste!"

Then he was promptly removed by security.

Perhaps most hilariously is when he appears at Dunkin' in an 80s-style aerobics outfit, and after jamming a straw into his to-go coffee, he begins jogging in place and yells:

"Get those legs up, bro! Because America runs on Dunkin!"

He even runs out of the restaurant and continues to yell the slogan outside, to which one man responds:

"Hell yeah!"

You can watch the video here:

TikToker @mike.ali32 has appeared at other restaurants and locations as well, including Popeye's, where he yelled:

"I love that chicken from Popeye's!"

In the video, a staff member overhears him and even grabs a sandwich and yells the slogan with him into the camera.

Then there was the time where he sang the song, "O! O! O'Reilly's" with an employee in the aisles of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

At Auto Zone, he convinced an employee not only to finish the song:

"Get in the zone! Come on, I know you know it!"

But he also went outside with the employee and mimed the letters "A" and "Z" for the store.

You can watch that video here:

The TikToker has also gone viral on the X platform, where X users have shared their favorite moments.

















































This is one of those trends that's so unexpected and obnoxious that it becomes deeply funny. Even better, it's taking something that we all know and doing something new with it.

If these companies know what's good for them, they might reach out and see which location he'll shout from next!