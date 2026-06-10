Randy Rainbow Just Skewered Trump's Second Term With A Sequel To His 'Very Stable Genius' Parody—And It's An Instant Classic

Comedian Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time skewering President Donald Trump's second term with a sequel to his popular 2018 "Very Stable Genius" video, which is a parody of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Major-General's Song" from The Pirates of Penzance.

It was during his first term that Trump referred to himself as a "very stable genius," a claim that doesn't hold any water for anyone who's kept tabs on the president's mental stability (or lack thereof).

Now, Rainbow is back with "Very Stable Genius Part II," which drops just in time for the country's semiquincentennial, the 250th year since its founding.

He starts off:

"We are gathered here today to celebrate America's 250th birthday and I'm sensing nobody's showing up for Donald Trump's janky ass party, I thought I would commemorate the occasion with a classic. Now, I'm not saying I'm running low on material but I figure if this son of a b*tch can rewrite the Constitution, why shouldn't one of my old hits get a long-awaited reprieve?"

He then proceeds to mock Trump's Cabinet picks and since Trump has been to the doctor a lot in recent weeks, significant time is dedicated to mocking his cognitive fitness.

Rainbow sings, in part:

"He's full of more baloney than a good-long Philly hoagie an' / He's met with all the greatest minds from Kid Rock to Joe Rogian / When waxing idiotical his facts are in absentia / With ne'er a speculash on his undiagnosed dementia."

"Despite his partiality for happy meals and harassment / Of all the worst he is our greatest national embarrassment / And though his brain is smaller than his tiny little penius / He is the very model of a very stable genius!"

"Of every awful autocrat he's certainly the screwiest / In matters economical he is the high-IQiest / He ran on fiscal promises like lowering the gas and yet / He got it higher than his whole intoxicated cabinet."

You can see his latest video below.

Between the Iran war, the Epstein files scandal, and a nationwide affordability crisis, the news cycle has been stressing a lot of people out, so Rainbow's antics are exactly what many people need right now.

They loved his latest effort.

What would we do without you, Randy? We can't wait for your next creation.