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Trump Sparks Outrage After Referring To Former Vice President Kamala Harris As 'Half A Person'

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
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While rehashing complaints about the 2024 Presidential debate with Hugh Hewitt, Trump referred to his political opponent as "half a person," and social media wasn't having it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 15, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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In a rambling phone interview with conservative radio personality Hugh Hewitt on his self-titled show, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump took questions about his decision to join Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in attacking the sovereign nation of Iran, China, structural engineering, and whether Netanyahu is replaceable, among other topics.

After speaking about Trump's failing foreign policy and weak memorandum of understanding with Iran, Hewitt redirected the discussion to the 2028 presidential election.

Hewitt began:

"Domestic politics, Mr. President. You run [the RNC], or at least the RNC listens to you very closely. 2028–"

Trump interjected:

"They’d better! They’d better listen."

Hewitt then proposed the idea that Trump should moderate any presidential debates. Bragging that anything he did would get massive viewership, Trump then veered into claiming he was treated unfairly in his 2024 debate against former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump rambled:

"I always complain when that loser from ABC did the debate, and he was so biased, and I was basically, it was him and an unknown woman who was a radical left person, and I said wait a minute, this is two-and-a-half against one."
"They said who’s the half, and I said Kamala is the half. I got two people plus a half against me."

You can watch the moment here:


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People called the POTUS out for his unnecessary attack on Vice President Harris.

He belittles others to make himself look good. What he doesn't understand, people see him for who and what he is. A simple minded, narcissistic, piece of trash, who takes from the disenfranchised to ensure his and those like him pockets stay lined
— Jupe (@stilljupe.bsky.social) July 14, 2026 at 2:48 PM


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Many people made the connection between Trump's comment and 1787's Three-Fifths Compromise.

While outlining the fledgling federal government, states with large populations of slaves wanted to count enslaved people fully to boost their representation in the House of Representatives despite denying them basic human rights. A compromise was reached that slaves would be counted as 3/5 of a person for establishing a state's population.

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In the same interview, Trump agreed to consider making "American" instead of English his choice for an official language for the United States.

He also said his planned national address for Thursday night would be "a speech like a lot of my speeches."

So a rambling jumble of lies, propaganda, unsubstantiated claims, and bigoted rhetoric.

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