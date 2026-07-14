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Reporter Alison Hammond Hilariously Ditches Live Segment To Bumrush Prince Harry For A Hug In Now-Viral Clip"

Alison Hammond (left) and Prince Harry (right) shared a memorable on-air reunion while promoting the Invictus Games.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Heathcliff O'MALLEY / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

During a live segment to promote the Invictus Games, The Great British Bake Off co-host ran away from her camera in the middle of a segment to give Prince Harry a hug, and fans are obsessed with her.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 14, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Alison Hammond reacted to seeing Prince Harry the same way many people probably would—she just happened to do it on live television. In a matter of seconds, the live segment transformed into a decidedly Prince Charming encounter between the presenter and the royal.

Hammond was in her hometown of Birmingham on Friday to speak with the Duke of Sussex about the Invictus Games, which will arrive in the city next year. The interview, however, briefly became secondary the moment she spotted Prince Harry approaching from behind.

One second, Hammond was doing her job. Next, she was hurrying over for a hug and bouncing up and down beside the prince as though she'd just run into an old friend. Harry appeared thoroughly amused, laughing as Hammond soaked up the moment before cheerfully sending him on his way.

Watch the moment here:

The viral exchange wasn't the only memorable part of the morning. To kick off the broadcast, Hammond and Prince Harry took part in a round of "laser run" that was every bit as chaotic as it sounds. The race ended with Hammond celebrating alongside Prince Harry and sneaking in another hug after his victory—a move that ignored royal protocol in a way only Hammond could manage.

Beyond the laughs, the pair were there to discuss the Invictus Games, Prince Harry's international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans. Founded in 2014, the event promotes recovery and rehabilitation through sport and will arrive at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC) next year.

Prince Harry reflected on what Birmingham means to Invictus competitors:

"Birmingham is the center point where so many wounded soldiers came through from Afghanistan. So this is a real homecoming for many of them. It’s quite a moving return for these guys, and it means a hell of a lot."

As the broadcast continued, Hammond proudly announced that she'd "tracked down" Prince Harry and secured an extended interview live on air.

Prince Harry teased Hammond about her excitement levels:

“Not as excited as you were—and still are. It’s alright! You’re very excitable, and I love that. Everyone loves that about you.”

"He just touched my neck!" she whispered to viewers after the exchange, earning another laugh from the sporting event's founder.

The affection clearly goes both ways as he revealed his family is fans of Hammond's work on The Great British Bake Off:

“My kids love you on Bake Off. Absolutely love it. And I love it as well.”

For longtime royal watchers, Hammond and Prince Harry's easy chemistry is nothing new. The broadcaster first met the Duke of Sussex in 2018.

You can watch the full interview below:

- YouTubeThe Morning

The sweet moment quickly sparked a conversation online:















Anyone expecting Hammond to suddenly become a stickler for royal protocol clearly hasn't been paying attention. The presenter has been charmingly informal with Prince Harry from the very beginning, something she readily acknowledged after meeting him and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Hammond reflected on her first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

"I don’t know if I’m going to go down the whole royal journalist route. I just don’t know the protocol. I called her Megs, and I don’t think I even called him Prince Harry. I should have said ‘Prince,’ but I forgot. He’s just ‘Harry’ to me!"

Friday's appearance came during a significant visit to the U.K. for the Duke of Sussex. Following his stop in Birmingham, Harry was reunited with his father, King Charles III, alongside Meghan Markle and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet at Highgrove House, their private estate in Gloucestershire.

The gathering marked the first time Charles had seen his younger son's family in years and his first reported meeting with his grandchildren in more than four years—giving the royal visit a significance that extended beyond Hammond's unforgettable hug.

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