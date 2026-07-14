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Kash Patel Slammed Over 'Reckless' Offer From FBI For Stoking Conspiracy Theories In Lindsey Graham Tribute

Kash Patel; Lindsey Graham
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel sparked criticism after posting that the FBI would be "assisting local authorities" in the wake of Graham's death, and @MeidasTouch quickly condemned Patel for trying to stoke "conspiracy theories for Twitter likes."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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FBI Director Kash Patel was called out for stoking conspiracy theories after announcing in a post on X that the FBI would be "assisting local authorities" in the wake of late South Carlina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's death.

According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries. His official cause of death will be determined after toxicology and microscopic testing are completed.

Shortly before his passing, Graham visited Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Still, there is no evidence of foul play of any kind and no local authorities have suggested Graham's death was suspicious, but Patel's post nonetheless implied there might be more to Graham's death than has been reported.

Patel wrote:

"Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time."
"The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available."

You can see his post below.

In response to an inquiry from HuffPost, the FBI said in an email that it had “nothing to add to the Director’s social media post from over the weekend.”

Patel's post caught the attention of the liberal outlet MeidasTouch Network, which condemned his words:

"A very odd tweet from the FBI director apparently posted in order to stoke conspiracy theories for Twitter likes."

You can see the post below.

Others were quick to call Patel out as well.


Graham's death has been seen as an opportunity for the Trump administration to generate support for its nefarious objectives.

Earlier, President Donald Trump was criticized for hijacking a tribute to Graham to talk about the SAVE America Act, claiming Graham had spoken to him about it just hours before his death. Graham, who chaired the Senate Budget Committee, publicly co-sponsored the SAVE America Act in February.

The sweeping federal elections bill, among other things, complicates voting for individuals whose legal name does not match their birth certificate and poses a restrictive photo ID requirement for voting that disproportionately impacts minorities.

Trump called Graham's death "a big blow" to the legislation's future, claiming Graham "was like a member of the family to me."

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