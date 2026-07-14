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Katie Miller Dragged Online For Her Response To Joe Biden's Moving Tribute To Lindsey Graham

Katie Miller; Lindsey Graham; Joe Biden
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Amir Levy/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; @BoGardiner1/X

MAGA Podcaster and wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller took aim at Joe Biden over his tribute to Graham, and social media users were horrified by Miller's callous remark.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 14, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, sparked outrage after she took aim at former President Joe Biden over his tribute to the late South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died on Saturday after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries. His official cause of death will be determined after toxicology and microscopic testing are completed.

In response to the news, Biden said he and his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden, are "shocked" by Graham's "sudden passing" and shared the following tribute:

"Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham. Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee."
"We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly. Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service. Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities."
"To his family, his staff, his constituents in South Carolina, and everyone who loved him: Jill and I are keeping you in our prayers."

You can see his post below.

Shortly afterward, Miller replied with:

“Did your staff write this?”

You can see her post below.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have long questioned Biden's cognitive fitness for office to draw attention from Trump's own gaffes. Meanwhile, Trump, who turned 80 last month, has continued to attract attention for his increasingly erratic and forgetful behavior as well as for falling asleep during events.

Miller was swiftly criticized for her remark.


Considering Miller is the wife of Trump's immigration architect, a man who bears responsibility for a wealth of human rights abuses committed throughout a nationwide immigration crackdown, we probably shouldn't be surprised that she's so sour.

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