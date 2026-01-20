Skip to content

Colin Jost Offers Hilarious Take On Zoe Saldaña Surpassing Scarlett Johansson As Highest-Grossing Actor

Stephen Miller's Wife Gets Hilariously Blunt Reminder After Calling Out Gavin Newsom For Going To Davos Forum

Katie Miller; Gavin Newsom
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Conservative podcaster Katie Miller, who is the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, tried to call out California Governor Gavin Newsom for planning to attend the Davos economic forum, claiming it isn't "America First"—and got a quick reminder of who else is attending.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 20, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former Trump administration official-turned-podcaster Katie Miller—the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—was mocked after her attempt to call out California Governor Gavin Newsom for planning to attend the World Economic Forum fell flat on its face.

Newsom, a likely presidential contender in 2028, confirmed to reporters last week that he will travel to Davos, Switzerland, and deliver an address critical of President Donald Trump's economic agenda. In a statement, he said Trump's policies are "not ‘America First’ but ‘Trump First’ — rewarding the favored, punishing the dissenters, and burdening the rest."

The World Economic Forum has long been targeted by the anti-globalist MAGA base, and Miller fed into these sentiments when she took to X and wrote:

"Of course Gavin Newsom is going to Davos. Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down."

You can see her post below.

But Miller didn't seem to realize that Trump himself will be there—and that he has attended the forum in the past.

In 2018, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the World Economic Forum in almost two decades. In fact, a spokesperson at the time said Trump's address promoted policies to strengthen "American businesses, American industries, and American workers."

That sounds pretty "America First" to us, for whatever that's worth.

Trump will also attend this year, and Semafor has confirmed he will host a meeting to discuss the future of Greenland as his administration continues to stoke tensions with European leaders for threatening to annex the autonomous Danish territory.

Reuters also reported that "Business leaders, including CEOs in financial services, crypto and consulting, were invited to a reception after Trump’s address to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting."

Miller clearly needed a quick reminder of who is attending—and she was swiftly called out.


Think before you tweet, Katie.

