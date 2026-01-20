Stephen Miller's Wife Gets Hilariously Blunt Reminder After Calling Out Gavin Newsom For Going To Davos Forum

Former Trump administration official-turned-podcaster Katie Miller—the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—was mocked after her attempt to call out California Governor Gavin Newsom for planning to attend the World Economic Forum fell flat on its face.
Newsom, a likely presidential contender in 2028, confirmed to reporters last week that he will travel to Davos, Switzerland, and deliver an address critical of President Donald Trump's economic agenda. In a statement, he said Trump's policies are "not ‘America First’ but ‘Trump First’ — rewarding the favored, punishing the dissenters, and burdening the rest."
The World Economic Forum has long been targeted by the anti-globalist MAGA base, and Miller fed into these sentiments when she took to X and wrote:
"Of course Gavin Newsom is going to Davos. Nothing quite says America First like commiserating to the crowd of the World’s Elites. You either stand up for America or you should sit down."
But Miller didn't seem to realize that Trump himself will be there—and that he has attended the forum in the past.
In 2018, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the World Economic Forum in almost two decades. In fact, a spokesperson at the time said Trump's address promoted policies to strengthen "American businesses, American industries, and American workers."
That sounds pretty "America First" to us, for whatever that's worth.
Trump will also attend this year, and Semafor has confirmed he will host a meeting to discuss the future of Greenland as his administration continues to stoke tensions with European leaders for threatening to annex the autonomous Danish territory.
Reuters also reported that "Business leaders, including CEOs in financial services, crypto and consulting, were invited to a reception after Trump’s address to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting."
Miller clearly needed a quick reminder of who is attending—and she was swiftly called out.
Think before you tweet, Katie.