Skip to content

Matt Damon's Daughter Just Dragged Him For How He Was Posing On The Red Carpet—And Ouch!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

DHS Tried To Discredit Reporter Who Exposed Their Shoddy ICE Hiring Practices—And She Brought The Receipts

Kristi Noem
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Reporter Laura Jedeed detailed in an article for Slate how she applied and was accepted to become an ICE agent despite not filling out any of the required paperwork or going through a background check—and when DHS tried to say she was lying, she shared some pretty damning evidence.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was harshly criticized after it tried to discredit reporter Laura Jedeed, who detailed in an article for Slate how she applied and was accepted to become an ICE agent despite not filling out any of the required paperwork or going through a background check.

In her article, "You’ve Heard About Who ICE Is Recruiting. The Truth Is Far Worse. I’m the Proof.," Jedeed says her original intent at an ICE Career Expo in Texas last August was simply to see “what it was like to apply to be an ICE agent,” not to join the agency.

A U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan and is now a journalist critical of ICE and the Trump administration, Jedeed assumed her outspoken views would disqualify her.

But after a brief interview of basic questions, she says she received a tentative offer email and later saw her status listed as “Entered on Duty” in the government jobs portal — even though she never completed the required paperwork, background checks, or disclosures.

Jedeed declined the position and argued that the experience exposed “minimal screening” and a deeply flawed recruitment process at ICE, raising concerns about who might be hired.

DHS denied she was ever officially offered a job, calling the claim “a lazy lie":

"This is such a lazy lie. This individual was NEVER offered a job at ICE. Applicants may receive a Tentative Selection Letter following their initial application and interview that is not a job offer. It just means they are invited to submit information for review, similar to any other applicant."

You can see the department's post below.

But Jedeed came with the receipts, posting video she says shows a final offer and onboarding date—the footage also displays a completed background investigation dated six days after her listed Entrance on Duty, contradicting claims that she was never formally hired.

She also shared a screenshot of the internal dashboard showing that DHS had indeed offered her a position.


Screenshot of DHS ICE job offer for Jedeed @LauraJedeed/X

She also pointed out the flaws with DHS' logic, writing on X:

"The new line seems to be that I lied to ICE so of course they hired me which, first off, would also be a pretty big problem. Me lying, them not catching it? Hmm. But here's the thing: I didn't lie. I used my real name, DOB and social. My resume was 100% accurate."

She added:

"I didn't go in here intending to get hired, I intended to get in the door, hand in my (accurate!) resume, get out before they figured out who I was, and write an article."
"And y'all can cope and seethe and pretend it's fine that ICE is handing out guns to literally anyone, but it's very hard to take your whole 'anyone who opposes ICE is a domestic terrorist' thing seriously when you're simultaneously arguing that ICE should be hiring those people."

DHS was swiftly called out.


In her article, Jedeed observed that the ICE expo she attended "was part of ICE’s massive recruitment campaign for the foot soldiers it needs to execute the administration’s dream of a deportation campaign large enough to shift America’s demographic balance back whiteward."

She pointed out that "despite this event’s lackluster attendance, their recruitment push is reportedly going well; the agency reported 12,000 new recruits in 2025, which means the agency has more new recruits than old hands. That’s the kind of growth that changes the culture of an agency."

Latest News

Rihanna; Vivian Jenna Wilson
People

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson To Be Model For Savage X Fenty Shoot

Riley Gaines; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Fox News Hosts Dragged After Fawning Over Trump's Alleged Testosterone Levels

Donald Trrump; Maria Corina Machado
Political News

Trump Is Getting Epically Dragged After Showing Off Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado Gave Him

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk
Political News

Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk

More from News/political-news

Brooke Rollins
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Agriculture Secretary Gives Truly Bleak Description Of A Cheap Meal Option For Americans—And Wow

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was criticized for attempting to downplay rising food costs by sharing her rather dystopian idea of a $3 meal for American consumers amid the ongoing affordability crisis.

Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the latest Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rising 0.7% in December. Some staples climbed far faster. Beef—which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she unveiled this month—increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person behind bars
Photo by Ye Jinghan on Unsplash

Prison Guards Describe Times They've Seen Former Inmates After They Got Released

We all make mistakes, but there are certain mistakes and bad decisions that might lead us to believe that there's no way to have a good life after making such a wrong turn.

But according to some Redditors, there can be a great life ahead, even in the chapter after jail or prison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Redditor dreamthorp's video
u/dreamthorp/Reddit

Firefighter Dubbed A Hero For Trying To Kick Down Gamer Neighbor's Door After Hearing His Cries For Help

Not many of us genuinely have a story that ends with a laugh and, "It was all just a big misunderstanding!"

But Redditor dreamthorp had quite the story of misunderstanding to share, based on his post in the "ARC_Raiders" subReddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson (left) and Timothée Chalamet (right)
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; A24

'Marty Supreme' Director Reveals That Robert Pattinson Played Key Role In Film—And Fans Are Stunned

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has become both an awards-season darling and a box office juggernaut, delivering A24 its second-biggest opening ever and cementing its status as one of the year’s most buzzed-about films.

But amid the Golden Globe wins, Critics' Choice buzz, and widespread praise for Chalamet’s performance, one delightful detail slipped past even the most attentive fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dad playing with his child
MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Dad Sparks Backlash After Admitting He Can't Stand Spending More Than 10 Minutes With His Kids

Most people who have chosen to have kids and become parents love their children.

That said, we generally can only spend so much time with people, whether they're our loved ones or coworkers, before we need a little break. It's okay that parents might like an occasional break from their children, like having a nice dinner out.

Keep ReadingShow less