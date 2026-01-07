Skip to content

Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

MAGA Rages After Homeland Security Claims Hilton Canceled Hotel Reservations For ICE Agents

Kristi Noem; Hilton hotel
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security called out Hilton Hotels & Resorts on social media Monday after the hotel chain allegedly canceled reservations for ICE agents at a location near Minneapolis—and MAGA is livid.

Jan 07, 2026
MAGA fans are furious after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called out Hilton Hotels & Resorts on social media this week after the hotel chain allegedly canceled reservations for ICE agents at a location near Minneapolis.

DHS accused the hotel chain of launching a “coordinated campaign” to cancel reservations after ICE agents attempted to book rooms using government email addresses and discounted federal rates. The allegation surfaced as the Trump administration reportedly began deploying thousands of agents to the Minneapolis area.

DHS also shared a screenshot of a purported cancellation email, writing:

"NO ROOM AT THE INN! @HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations."
"This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?"

You can see the post and the email below.

Email shared by DHS @DHSgov/X

The MAGA faithful are livid.



Hilton told HuffPost that the hotel DHS was referencing—the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville—is independently owned and operated. The company said its hotels are meant to be “welcoming places for all” and that the actions described in the emails “are not reflective of Hilton values,” adding that it is investigating the matter with the property.

Everpeak Hospitality, which operates the hotel, said in statements to multiple media outlets that the actions were “inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all.” Hilton shares fell by about 2% following DHS' post.

Others have defended the company.


Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said DHS, under Secretary Kristi Noem, had surged personnel to Minneapolis to investigate fraud, arrest suspects, and remove what he described as “criminal illegal aliens.”

The deployment comes amid conservative claims—offered with little supporting evidence—that Somali-run child care centers in Minnesota improperly received public funds intended to support child care for low-income families. Subsequently, DHS and the FBI expanded their presence in Minnesota as federal authorities froze child care funding statewide.

On Monday, Governor Tim Walz announced he would not seek reelection, citing the growing controversy. Walz rejected allegations that his administration had ignored fraud and condemned what he called the politicization of the issue, saying President Donald Trump and his allies were trying to make Minnesota “a colder, meaner place.”

State officials said investigators visited every child care center accused of fraud in a viral video last week and found that all were operating normally. Initial findings have raised doubts about the claims outlined in the video, though officials emphasized that investigations into potential wrongdoing are still ongoing.

Under a directive from the Trump administration, Minnesota officials have until Friday to provide federal authorities with information on child care providers and parents receiving federal funding, according to a bulletin sent by the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families to providers and shared with CNN.

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

