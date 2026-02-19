Skip to content

TikToker Recounts How Scorned Woman Hired Her To Pretend To Be A Witch To Get Back At Her Ex-Husband

Awkward Old JD Vance Tweet Implying An Epstein Cover-Up Just Resurfaced—And Hoo Boy, That Didn't Age Well

JD Vance; Jeffrey Epstein
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Kypros/Getty Images

After Vice President JD Vance's recent attempts to downplay President Trump's role in the Epstein files, an old Vance tweet from 2021 awkwardly resurfaced.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance has remained mostly quiet about information implicating powerful people—including his boss, President Donald Trump—that has been revealed through the release of the files compiled by the FBI and the Department of Justice related to the indictment and arrest of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But it was 5 years ago, well before Vance was tapped to be Donald Trump's running mate, and before he rose to the position of Vice President, that Vance seemed quite concerned with the silence of powerful people when it came to the arrest, conviction, and ultimately, death, of Jeffrey Epstein.

Back in September 2021, Vance shared a 2019 The Week article titled "The Jeffrey Epstein case is why people believe in Pizzagate" by Matthew Walther.

In a subsequent tweet, Vance wrote:

"Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don’t talk about it."

But as we know, the internet never forgets, so Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who, along with California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, spearheaded congressional efforts to force the Trump administration to keep their campaign promise to release the Epstein files, chose this week to resurface the old, badly-aged tweet, and call Vance out for his silence.

In a new reply to Vance's original post, Rep. Massie responded:

"Yeah, why is that?"

Massie also reposted Vance’s tweet with the caption:

"Some of us never forgot."

Thanks to Massie's call-out of Vance’s about-face on Epstein, the VP's posts from December 2021 have gotten renewed scrutiny.

Including another one from December 30, 2021, when Vance quote tweeted conservative provocateur Jack Posobiec, saying:

"What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein's clients secret? Oh..."

Conspiracy theorist Posobiec had asked:

"Are you paying attention yet?"
"The DOJ and Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have made a deal that her "little black book" of contacts will never be made public..."

In a comment on his repost, Vance wrote:

"If you're a journalist and you're not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself. What purpose do you even serve?"

That attitude is a far cry from the Trump administration's ever-shifting denial and dismissal of the Epstein files, a change Representative Massie wished to make very clear.

Others also took exception to Vance’s sudden silence on the matter of Epstein.


On Sunday’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Representative Massie stated Trump is “still in with the Epstein class."

The Republican lawmaker added:

"This is the Epstein administration, and they’re attacking me for trying to get these files released."

