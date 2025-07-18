Trump Mocked For Bizarre Denial After Wall St. Journal Reports On His Creepy Birthday Note To Epstein

President Donald Trump was swiftly mocked after he denied he ever "wrote a picture" after The Wall Street Journal reported on a happy birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein bearing Trump’s signature that included a drawing of a nude woman in sharpie pen.

The letter—reportedly sent by Trump at the request of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who compiled the messages into a leather-bound book for Epstein's 50th birthday—dates back 16 years before Epstein was charged with child sex trafficking by the Justice Department in 2019, during Trump’s presidency.

Trump has denied writing the note, which surfaced as he faces mounting backlash over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decision not to release additional evidence uncovered in the Justice Department’s investigation of Epstein.

The Journal reported that the typewritten note was "styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person":

"It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

"The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”"

It reads in full:

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything."

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

When contacted by the Journal, Trump dismissed the publication's reporting and threatened its staff with a lawsuit—while making an odd remark about writing "a picture" as opposed to a letter:

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story."

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

“I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."

Many mocked Trump's weird response—with some pointing out that while he may not have "written" pictures before, he'd certainly drawn a few.

Epstein and Trump were socially connected in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing together at events and in photographs that also included Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump. In a 1992 NBC archive video, the two are seen at Mar-a-Lago, with Trump at one point pulling a woman toward him and patting her on the backside.

Trump, like others, showed up multiple times in flight logs for Epstein’s private jet. Both later claimed to have had a falling-out, with Trump stating their friendship ended before Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution—a case that saw Epstein serve jail time in Florida and register as a sex offender.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest, Trump said they hadn’t spoken in about 15 years. His spokeswoman later told the Wall Street Journal in 2023 that Trump had, at some point, banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, though she did not provide details.