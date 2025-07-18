Skip to content

Cory Booker Shames GOP Colleague After He Rams Through 'Sham' Judicial Vote Amid Dem Walk-Out

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Mocked For Bizarre Denial After Wall St. Journal Reports On His Creepy Birthday Note To Epstein

Donald Trump, Meania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Donald Trump denied he ever "wrote a picture" after the Wall Street Journal's bombshell about a 50th birthday note he gave Jeffrey Epstein.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 18, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was swiftly mocked after he denied he ever "wrote a picture" after The Wall Street Journal reported on a happy birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein bearing Trump’s signature that included a drawing of a nude woman in sharpie pen.

The letter—reportedly sent by Trump at the request of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who compiled the messages into a leather-bound book for Epstein's 50th birthday—dates back 16 years before Epstein was charged with child sex trafficking by the Justice Department in 2019, during Trump’s presidency.

Trump has denied writing the note, which surfaced as he faces mounting backlash over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decision not to release additional evidence uncovered in the Justice Department’s investigation of Epstein.

The Journal reported that the typewritten note was "styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person":

"It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."
"The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”"

It reads in full:

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything."
Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.
Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.
Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.
Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.
Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?
Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.
Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

When contacted by the Journal, Trump dismissed the publication's reporting and threatened its staff with a lawsuit—while making an odd remark about writing "a picture" as opposed to a letter:

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story."
“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”
“I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."

Many mocked Trump's weird response—with some pointing out that while he may not have "written" pictures before, he'd certainly drawn a few.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Epstein and Trump were socially connected in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing together at events and in photographs that also included Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump. In a 1992 NBC archive video, the two are seen at Mar-a-Lago, with Trump at one point pulling a woman toward him and patting her on the backside.

Trump, like others, showed up multiple times in flight logs for Epstein’s private jet. Both later claimed to have had a falling-out, with Trump stating their friendship ended before Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution—a case that saw Epstein serve jail time in Florida and register as a sex offender.

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest, Trump said they hadn’t spoken in about 15 years. His spokeswoman later told the Wall Street Journal in 2023 that Trump had, at some point, banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, though she did not provide details.

Latest News

Screenshot of Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
Political News

Nick Fuentes Finally Realizes Trump Is A 'Scam Artist' In Savage Rant: 'The Liberals Were Right'

Kristi Noem with unidentified Coast Guard member
News

Artist Blasts DHS For Using His Painting Without Permission—And They Even Tried To Change The Title

Screenshots of @_maycontain's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Newsom Had The Perfect Response After Trump Made Bizarre Announcement About 'Real Cane Sugar' In Coca-Cola

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @mazie.kayee's TikTok video
@mazie.kayee/TikTok

TikToker Praises Target For Swiftly Pulling Toy That Killed Her Cat From Shelves After Hearing Her Story

Content Warning: Pet Loss

Pet parents and human parents everywhere will tell you that it only takes a moment for something to go horribly wrong, and it takes just one time of not noticing symptoms for something irreversible and tragic to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Scorsese
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

People Are Loving Martin Scorsese’s Emotional Reaction To Receiving His First Acting Emmy Nomination

Martin Scorsese is a household name for a reason. He's been a multifaceted actor, an Oscar-winning director, and a multi-Emmy-winner for his directing and production.

But for the first time ever, Martin Scorsese has been nominated for his acting chops in Apple TV's The Studio, in which he played himself, for this year's Emmy awards.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Camp
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Anna Camp Hilariously Uses Still From 'You' To Respond To Emmy Nomination Snub

Entertainment industry awards can feel unfair at times, with some works winning perhaps more than they should, and others being snubbed when they should have at least been in the running.

Actor Anna Camp, who wrapped up five seasons of audience-favorite You, showed her complicated feelings on the show—and not being nominated for an Emmy—in a post on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy McFarland
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Billy McFarland Just Auctioned Off The Fyre Festival Brand On eBay—And McFarland's Reaction Says It All

You know Billy McFarland, the supposed impresario who went to jail when his tropical Fyre Festival music bash went up in flames and stranded hundreds of people on a completely deserted Caribbean island?

Well, the ultimate grifter is out of jail, and after yet another failed attempt at scamming people with a reborn Fyre Festival in 2024, he's now conned someone into buying the fest's brand—by auctioning it off on eBay.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama; Michelle Obama
IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson/YouTube

Barack And Michelle Obama Shoot Down Divorce Rumors: 'Don't Make Me Cry Now'

On Wednesday, former Democratic President Barack Obama appeared on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast. In the almost one and a half hour episode, the former POTUS, FLOTUS, and Mrs. Obama's elder brother covered a number of topics.

But one that drew considerable attention was when the former first couple addressed rumors of a possible divorce in their future.

Keep ReadingShow less