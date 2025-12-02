Rising Tennis Star Inundated With Support From Fans And Fellow Pros After Coming Out As Gay

Swiss tennis player Mika Brunold, a rising presence on the ATP Challenger Tour, has come out as gay in a candid message shared on Instagram.
Brunold has steadily climbed the ranks over the past couple of years, eventually reaching the semifinals at the Nottingham Challenger in January and the Royan Atlantique Open in June 2025. He also appeared at the Swiss Indoors in October and is still working toward his first Grand Slam appearance.
Though early in his professional career, he has quickly garnered attention as one of Switzerland’s most promising young talents.
Very recently, he also came out as gay in a moving post on his Instagram, tying his history of hard work in his sport with the importance of living authentically.
“One of the most important things I’ve learned is that success on the court isn’t just about physical skill—it’s about discovering your personality and staying true to yourself."
One of the first comments on his post was from fellow tennis player David Chen, who notably plays in several tournaments a year with the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance.
LGBTQ sports media were vocally supportive of Brunold's announcement, and acknowledged the weight of his decision.
He also got support from fellow Swiss tennis star Viktorija Golubic.
On the wider world stage, Brunold was welcomed by other athletes in the LGBTQ community, including Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries, who now plays in his home country after a stint in collegiate basketball at University of Kentucky in the USA.
Humphries was the first out member of the National Basketball League of Australia.
Many folks thanked Brunold and expressed hope for the future of sports.
He might have actually gained fans with this announcement.
Negative comments were very much outweighed by the avalanche of support.
Brunold is ranked #6 among men's tennis players in Switzerland.