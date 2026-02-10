Professor's Heartwarming Email To Olympic Figure Skater Who Asked For An Extension On Her Assignment Is Everything

While going through school and possibly college, we probably all had an assignment or two for which we really could have used an extension.
Admittedly, some reasons for needing an extension sound better than others, but competing in the Olympics seems like a pretty solid one.
Canadian figure skater Maddie Schizas was competing in the Winter Olympics in Italy last weekend, and she accidentally mixed up the deadline for an assignment, thinking she had until Sunday to work on it instead of Friday.
Schizas wrote her professor an email, explaining the situation, which she later shared on her Instagram stories:
"Hi Prof, I am a student in your Sociology 2FF3 course and am wondering if I could get a short extension on this week's reflection."
"I was competing in the Olympic Games yesterday and thought the reflection was due Sunday, not Friday."
She then sent him a link to confirm her participation in the event, and also captioned her photo of the email:
"LOL, I [love] being a student athlete."
Fans applauded Schizas for how she handled the situation and hoped she got her extension.
Soon after, Schizas confirmed that she had received her extension.
"Since it seems everyone was quite invested, I did get my extension!"
"I can't believe anyone cared so much."
But the story only got better from there.
Schizas's sociology professor wrote a touching and funny response to her request:
"Hi Madeline, Wow! What a special moment."
"Yes, in the circumstances, an extension is perfectly fine. I'd say focus on the competition right now, and submit it directly to me when it is done."
"The triple lutz triple toe combo is a pretty hard move to master, but you've got this."
"Good luck—the whole country is rooting for you and your teammates."
"P.S. When I was ten, I scored a goal in hockey, and that was challenging enough for me."
Fans were impressed by the professor's response.
Her professor later even created an Instagram account just to share a single photo. In it, he can be seen watching his television as Schizas performed her routine.
In the caption, the professor wrote:
"I'm so proud of you, Maddie!"
Fans were touched by the professor's commitment to supporting his students.
Teachers are in a unique position to connect with their students and make their lives a little easier when they're trying to juggle home, school, and often work.
Maddie Schizas will never forget this professor's understanding and kindness during her time in the Olympics.