Dr. Oz Sparks Outrage With His Solution For Lack Of Doctors In Rural Healthcare

Former television presenter and author Mehmet Oz, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's choice to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke at a "fireside chat" for the "Action for Progress" initiative in Washington, D.C. on Monday.
During his remarks, Oz stated that rural communities would benefit from having AI avatars stand in for doctors. The Trump administration passed a law dramatically reducing funding for rural hospitals, which are already understaffed.
Oz said:
"There's no question about it, whether you want it or not ... the best way to help some of these communities is gonna be AI-based avatars."
You can see his comments here:
The multimillionaire has also said healthcare is a privilege, not a right, and suggested more people go to work immediately out of high school and retire later to eliminate the national debt.
Oz's suggestions were met with outrage and ridicule.
Any doctor that recommends using AI for diagnosis needs to lose their medical license.
— Sinister Sidekick (@sinistersidekick.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 9:38 AM
@campaaronapollo/Bluesky
@fckumagamorons/X
Rurals: we need more rural hospitals and healthcare access Trump and Oz: just ask chatgpt what to do
— Lu Skywalker (@luskywalker.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 11:16 AM
@viriato.satan.social/Bluesky
@justingero.com/Bluesky
@galenw.1/Threads
Oh, hospitals, medicine, doctors and nurses for only the rich, privileged and connected. What a dystopian future he sees.
— Julie Brown (@cinnawind.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:33 AM
@gesticart/X
@joshcowenmi/Bluesky
@wlhearns/Threads
Can’t believe this guy has a license to practice medicine. He should know the importance of looking at a patient and evaluating what they aren’t telling you.
— CheckedOut (@checkedout2.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 5:46 AM
He does. Scamming people just pays a lot more.
— Tactless Ogre (@tactlessogre.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:01 AM
Oz was trained as a cardiothoracic surgeon and worked as a professor, but the majority of his wealth came from his wife's family fortune and his sales and endorsements of supplements that have been described as "snake oil" and "pseudoscience quackery."