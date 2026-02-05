Skip to content

TikToker Speaks Out After Mom On Flight Asked Her To Switch $7k Business Class Seat With Daughter In Economy

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dr. Oz Sparks Outrage With His Solution For Lack Of Doctors In Rural Healthcare

Mehmet Oz
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke on Monday about the doctor shortage in rural communities—and his solution isn't going over well with critics.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 05, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Former television presenter and author Mehmet Oz, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's choice to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spoke at a "fireside chat" for the "Action for Progress" initiative in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

During his remarks, Oz stated that rural communities would benefit from having AI avatars stand in for doctors. The Trump administration passed a law dramatically reducing funding for rural hospitals, which are already understaffed.

Oz said:

"There's no question about it, whether you want it or not ... the best way to help some of these communities is gonna be AI-based avatars."

You can see his comments here:

The multimillionaire has also said healthcare is a privilege, not a right, and suggested more people go to work immediately out of high school and retire later to eliminate the national debt.


Oz's suggestions were met with outrage and ridicule.

Any doctor that recommends using AI for diagnosis needs to lose their medical license.
— Sinister Sidekick (@sinistersidekick.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 9:38 AM


@campaaronapollo/Bluesky


@fckumagamorons/X


Rurals: we need more rural hospitals and healthcare access Trump and Oz: just ask chatgpt what to do
— Lu Skywalker (@luskywalker.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 11:16 AM


@viriato.satan.social/Bluesky


@justingero.com/Bluesky


@galenw.1/Threads


Oh, hospitals, medicine, doctors and nurses for only the rich, privileged and connected. What a dystopian future he sees.
— Julie Brown (@cinnawind.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:33 AM


@gesticart/X


@joshcowenmi/Bluesky


@wlhearns/Threads



Can’t believe this guy has a license to practice medicine. He should know the importance of looking at a patient and evaluating what they aren’t telling you.
— CheckedOut (@checkedout2.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 5:46 AM


He does. Scamming people just pays a lot more.
— Tactless Ogre (@tactlessogre.bsky.social) February 3, 2026 at 10:01 AM


Oz was trained as a cardiothoracic surgeon and worked as a professor, but the majority of his wealth came from his wife's family fortune and his sales and endorsements of supplements that have been described as "snake oil" and "pseudoscience quackery."

Latest News

Caroline Vazzana
Trending

Influencer Divides The Internet By Rocking Some Cube-Shaped Jeans In Viral Video

Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Political News

Ted Cruz's Epic Freudian Slip About 'Pedophiles' During Senate Speech Resurfaces—And Oof

Close-up of a man slipping an engagement ring on a woman's finger.
Trending

Guys Who Asked For A Parent's Permission To Marry And Got Rejected Share Their Stories

A man standing in front of a classroom full of students
Trending

People Break Down The Most Unhinged Thing A Teacher Ever Did In The Classroom

More from News/political-news

Catherine O’Hara appears at a public event (left) alongside a still of the actor as Cookie Fleck holding her Norwich Terrier, Winky, in Best in Show (right).
Unique Nicole/WireImage; Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Westminster Dog Show Honors Catherine O'Hara With Tribute During Norwich Terrier Judging—And We're Sobbing

Catherine O’Hara has been remembered and eulogized for her unforgettable work across film and television—from Home Alone to The Nightmare Before Christmas to Schitt’s Creek. This week, she was honored somewhere unexpectedly perfect: the Westminster Dog Show.

Days after the legendary comedic actress died at age 71, the Westminster Kennel Club paused its 2026 competition to celebrate her iconic role in Best in Show, the beloved Christopher Guest comedy that immortalized the eccentric, campiest of camp world of competitive dog shows.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kid Rock's Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After He's Set To Headline Alternative Halftime Show
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Kid Rock's Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After He's Set To Headline Alternative Halftime Show

You've probably heard that conservatives are having a meltdown because—gasp!—PUERTO RICAN star Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Won't someone think of the children?!

Well, the sociopaths at Turning Point USA apparently have, though not in the way conservatives are usually caterwauling about.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Picture of Alex Pretti from memorial
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed After Refusing To Apologize To Alex Pretti's Family For Sharing Tweet Calling Him An 'Assassin'

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after refusing to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti after sharing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's post claiming Pretti was an "assassin."

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
C-SPAN3

Karoline Leavitt Slammed Over Her Alarming Comments About The U.S. Constitution

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she addressed President Donald Trump's recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

During a Monday interview with former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, "Trump said Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over—we should take over the voting—the voting in at least many, 15 places," stressing that "Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kathy Hochul; Donald Trump
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit; Win McNamee/Getty Images

NY Governor Epically Zings Trump For Saying It's Time To Move On From The Epstein Scandal

New York Governor Kathy Hochul had the perfect response after President Donald Trump called on Americans to move on from the Epstein files, falsely claiming he has been cleared by the latest release of documents.

For months, Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Keep ReadingShow less