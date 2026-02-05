Dr. Oz Sparks Outrage With His Solution For Lack Of Doctors In Rural Healthcare

The tribute unfolded during Norwich Terrier judging, when the broadcast briefly cut away for a mid-show commemoration that quickly became one of the night’s most emotional moments.

A montage played across the big screen, underscored by one of O’Hara’s most iconic lines:

"I would like to stand up here and tell you this was all just a walk in the cake, but it wasn't. Big dreams come true only to those who do not sleep on the job."

Footage of the tribute, captured and shared on social media by actor Michael Judson Berry , showed the Westminster Dog Show honoring O’Hara’s unforgettable turn as Cookie Fleck, the relentlessly optimistic dog owner who enters her Norwich Terrier, Winky, into the fictional Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show.

The mid-show commemoration landed with audible emotion in the arena. After the clips ended, text appeared on screen listing O’Hara’s birth and death years, followed by a simple message that captured the room’s collective sentiment: “A true legend, timeless talent, and icon.”

The tribute unfolded during the real-life Norwich Terrier breed judging, a detail not lost on fans. In Best in Show, O’Hara’s Cookie Fleck and her husband, Gerry, played by Eugene Levy, enter Winky against all odds, navigating mishaps, injuries, and pure chaos before ultimately winning Best in Show.

Best in Show marked one of many celebrated collaborations between O’Hara, Levy, and director Christopher Guest. Their ensemble comedies—including Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration—defined a distinct era of character-driven, improvisational filmmaking.

Years later, O’Hara and Levy would reunite to co-lead Schitt’s Creek, earning Emmys and introducing O’Hara’s Moira Rose to an entirely new generation of fans.

The tribute came on a landmark night at the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, as Penny the Doberman Pinscher claimed Best in Show over 3,000 dogs before a sold-out Madison Square Garden during the event’s 150th anniversary.

As news of O’Hara’s death spread last week, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry. Eugene Levy shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly honoring his longtime friend and collaborator.

He reflected on O’Hara’s career:

“Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over 50 years."

"From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship.”

He also expressed admiration for O’Hara’s husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. “I will miss her,” he added. “My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and the entire O’Hara family.”

Online, fans reacted with tears upon seeing the Westminster clip, calling the tribute unexpected, perfect, and deeply moving. Many shared how Best in Show introduced them to O’Hara’s genius and why the moment felt like a love letter to her legacy.

Berry, who posted the clip himself, has been known to parody O’Hara’s character Moira Rose on his social media pages, reenacting iconic scenes from Schitt’s Creek.

He posted his own eulogy to O’Hara, captioned:

“Thank you for changing my life in the most incredible and unexpected ways. I am just one among the many who will be forever grateful that you chose to share your light with us.”

Though Best in Show premiered in 2000, its affection for the dog-show community and O’Hara’s indelible place within it has never faded. The Westminster salute served as a rare full-circle moment, honoring a performance that both lovingly parodied and deeply understood the world it portrayed.

For fans watching from the stands and at home, it was also an emotional reminder that Catherine O’Hara’s work will continue to resonate even in the most unexpected of places.