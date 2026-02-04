The City Of Minneapolis Just Got Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

President Donald Trump isn't going to be happy to know that the editors of The Nation have nominated the city of Minneapolis and its residents for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing the city's response to Trump's immigration crackdown that has captured the nation's attention since the murders of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.
In a statement addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the editors noted that "while individuals and organizations have been granted this prize since its inception in 1901, no municipality has ever been recognized."
However, they feel Minneapolis has "met and exceeded the committee’s standard of promoting 'democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organized and more peaceful world.'"
They added:
"In December 2025, President Donald Trump and his administration deployed thousands of armed and masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement and United States Border Patrol agents to Minneapolis, a beautifully multiracial and multiethnic city of nearly 430,000 people. These agents have targeted the city’s diverse immigrant communities and struck fear into all of its residents." ...
"The people of Minneapolis have suffered countless abuses, including harassment, detention, deportation, and injury. And, in incidents that shocked the world, federal agents have killed multiple residents, including poet and mother of three Renée Nicole Good and intensive care nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti."
"In response to these horrific developments, elected officials, clergy, and labor leaders in Minneapolis and Minnesota have called for nonviolent protest, in accordance with the US Constitution’s promise that Americans have a right to assemble and petition for the redress of grievances."
"The people of Minneapolis and neighboring communities have answered that call with peaceful mass demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters to the streets in frigid weather."
The editors acknowledge that Minneapolis residents have "engaged in mutual support and care for neighbors who have been targeted because of the color of their skin or the language they speak" as well as "delivered groceries to residents who are afraid to leave their homes and provided financial support to neighbors who haven’t been able to go to their places of work because of the federal assault on their rights and humanity."
Moreover, their "acts of courage and solidarity" have "challenged the culture of fear, hate, and brutality that has gripped the United States and too many other countries." They and their elected leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey, "have demonstrated an extraordinary and sustained commitment to human dignity and to the protection of vulnerable communities."
The editors stressed that "the moral leadership of the people and city of Minneapolis has set an example for those struggling against fascism everywhere on the face of a troubled planet, and this, we believe, merits recognition through the award of the Nobel Peace Prize."
The Nation cited the legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in its nomination, arguing that Minneapolis has embodied nonviolent resistance to state power, writing:
"The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who served as 'The Nation’'s civil rights correspondent from 1961 to 1966, said when he received the Peace Prize in 1964 that the award recognizes those who are 'moving with determination and a majestic scorn for risk and danger to establish a reign of freedom and a rule of justice.'"
"King believed that it is vital to illustrate 'that nonviolence is not sterile passivity, but a powerful moral force which makes for social transformation.'"
"He declared on December 10, 1964, in Oslo, 'Sooner or later all the people of the world will have to discover a way to live together in peace, and thereby transform this pending cosmic elegy into a creative psalm of brotherhood. If this is to be achieved, man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.'"
"We believe that the people of Minneapolis have displayed that love. That is why we are proud to nominate them and their city for the Nobel Peace Prize."
Trump is sure to be upset by this, given how personally he has taken not being recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee after his administration’s role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal—one Israel has since violated numerous times—and his insistence, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he has ended multiple wars around the globe.
However, Trump was barely eligible for the prize to begin with. Nominations for last year's award closed on January 31, 2025, just days after Trump began his second term in office.
It has been a whirlwind of events in the months since the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."
And since then, Trump has been relentless—he continues to threaten to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, insisting the U.S. needs the island territory for purposes of "national security."
And just last month, though Norway has nothing to do with Greenland whatsoever, he told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre he no longer feels "an obligation to think purely of Peace" because he didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize.
Machado, meanwhile, is facing heavy criticism since she gave her prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred. Machado ignored the pushback from the Nobel Committee and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."
Yeah... Trump will be furious—and people are loving this latest development.
We expect an angry Truth Social post any minute now.