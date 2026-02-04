The City Of Minneapolis Just Got Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Skip to content

Mike Johnson Ripped After Trying To School Pope Leo On The Bible After He Criticized Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Minneapolis has been nominated for a 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, marking the first time an entire city has been nominated for the award—and President Trump is not gonna like it one bit.

Feb 04, 2026
President Donald Trump isn't going to be happy to know that the editors of The Nation have nominated the city of Minneapolis and its residents for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing the city's response to Trump's immigration crackdown that has captured the nation's attention since the murders of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.

In a statement addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the editors noted that "while individuals and organizations have been granted this prize since its inception in 1901, no municipality has ever been recognized."

However, they feel Minneapolis has "met and exceeded the committee’s standard of promoting 'democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organized and more peaceful world.'"

They added:

"In December 2025, President Donald Trump and his administration deployed thousands of armed and masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement and United States Border Patrol agents to Minneapolis, a beautifully multiracial and multiethnic city of nearly 430,000 people. These agents have targeted the city’s diverse immigrant communities and struck fear into all of its residents." ...
"The people of Minneapolis have suffered countless abuses, including harassment, detention, deportation, and injury. And, in incidents that shocked the world, federal agents have killed multiple residents, including poet and mother of three Renée Nicole Good and intensive care nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti."
"In response to these horrific developments, elected officials, clergy, and labor leaders in Minneapolis and Minnesota have called for nonviolent protest, in accordance with the US Constitution’s promise that Americans have a right to assemble and petition for the redress of grievances."
"The people of Minneapolis and neighboring communities have answered that call with peaceful mass demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters to the streets in frigid weather."

The editors acknowledge that Minneapolis residents have "engaged in mutual support and care for neighbors who have been targeted because of the color of their skin or the language they speak" as well as "delivered groceries to residents who are afraid to leave their homes and provided financial support to neighbors who haven’t been able to go to their places of work because of the federal assault on their rights and humanity."

Moreover, their "acts of courage and solidarity" have "challenged the culture of fear, hate, and brutality that has gripped the United States and too many other countries." They and their elected leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey, "have demonstrated an extraordinary and sustained commitment to human dignity and to the protection of vulnerable communities."

The editors stressed that "the moral leadership of the people and city of Minneapolis has set an example for those struggling against fascism everywhere on the face of a troubled planet, and this, we believe, merits recognition through the award of the Nobel Peace Prize."

The Nation cited the legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in its nomination, arguing that Minneapolis has embodied nonviolent resistance to state power, writing:

"The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who served as 'The Nation’'s civil rights correspondent from 1961 to 1966, said when he received the Peace Prize in 1964 that the award recognizes those who are 'moving with determination and a majestic scorn for risk and danger to establish a reign of freedom and a rule of justice.'"
"King believed that it is vital to illustrate 'that nonviolence is not sterile passivity, but a powerful moral force which makes for social transformation.'"
"He declared on December 10, 1964, in Oslo, 'Sooner or later all the people of the world will have to discover a way to live together in peace, and thereby transform this pending cosmic elegy into a creative psalm of brotherhood. If this is to be achieved, man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.'"
"We believe that the people of Minneapolis have displayed that love. That is why we are proud to nominate them and their city for the Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump is sure to be upset by this, given how personally he has taken not being recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee after his administration’s role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal—one Israel has since violated numerous times—and his insistence, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he has ended multiple wars around the globe.

However, Trump was barely eligible for the prize to begin with. Nominations for last year's award closed on January 31, 2025, just days after Trump began his second term in office.

It has been a whirlwind of events in the months since the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

And since then, Trump has been relentless—he continues to threaten to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, insisting the U.S. needs the island territory for purposes of "national security."

And just last month, though Norway has nothing to do with Greenland whatsoever, he told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre he no longer feels "an obligation to think purely of Peace" because he didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado, meanwhile, is facing heavy criticism since she gave her prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred. Machado ignored the pushback from the Nobel Committee and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."

Yeah... Trump will be furious—and people are loving this latest development.



We expect an angry Truth Social post any minute now.

Kelly Clarkson
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Shares Heartfelt Post To Explain Why She's Ending Her Talk Show After Seven Seasons

Nicki Minaj
Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Dragged After Writing Cryptic Posts About Artists In 'Satanic Cult' That Sacrifices Babies

Jelly Roll
Political News

Grammy Winner Jelly Roll Called Out After Giving Bizarre Excuse To Avoid Reporter's Question About ICE

Screenshot of Kayleigh McEnany discussing "Melania" film
Political News

Kayleigh McEnany Raises Eyebrows With Dubious Story About Her Mom Watching 'Melania' At Packed Theater

JD Vance; Kid Rock
Tom Brenner/Pool/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

JD Vance Just Shared The 'Fantastic Lineup' For TPUSA's Halftime Show Concert—And The Jokes Were Hilariously Brutal

After Vice President JD Vance shared his excitement for Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show," people online were quick to bring the jokes about just how weak the lineup really is.

Several months ago, conservatives lashed out after rapper Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was announced as the first Latin male artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Woman with her arms crossed
Photo by ᕈ O W L Y on Unsplash

People Explain Which 'Small' Social Rules They Refuse To Ever Follow

Home, work, the library, other people's homes, the grocery store; no matter where we go, there are rules and expectations.

Perhaps most of these are reasonable enough to assume everyone will follow along and do them to make the setting comfortable for everyone.

Kat Dennings attends iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

MCU Fans Concerned After Kat Dennings Reveals That Marvel Has 'Scanned' Her Likeness

When you hear that you’re getting a “body scan,” you probably assume it’s tied to a medical procedure—not that your entire physical likeness is being quietly archived for potential future use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But that’s allegedly what happened to MCU star Kat Dennings, who casually dropped the revelation while addressing her status in Avengers: Doomsday.

SZA; Cher
Leon Bennett/The Recording Academy/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/The Recording Academy/Getty Images

SZA Defends Cher After Her Awkward 'Luther Vandross' Mix-Up During The Grammys

From Chappell Roan's daring red carpet look, to Sabrina Carpenter getting teary-eyed at missing out on six Grammys, to memorable stage performances, the 2026 Grammys left us with a lot to talk about!

But one of the funniest moments had to be Cher's presentation of the Record of the Year.

But one of the funniest moments had to be Cher's presentation of the Record of the Year.

Nancy Mace
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Nancy Mace Dragged After Damning Profile Reveals The Lengths She Went To Be 'Hottest Woman In Congress'

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace is getting dragged after a damning New York Magazine profile revealed she forced staffers to create burner Reddit accounts to boost her standing in a "hottest women in Congress" forum.

According to sources, Mace was so "obsessed" with monitoring her online reputation that she "instructed" one staffer to “go on Reddit forums about the ‘hottest women in Congress’ to boost her standing in the rankings and comment where needed.”

