Video Of Ice-T's NSFW Rant About Trump And His 'Scary' Supporters Resurfaces—And It's Spot On

Trump Just Seemingly Revealed The Real Reason He Took Over The Kennedy Center—And Yep, That Tracks

While on hand to announce the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees, President Trump told reporters that he wants the Kennedy Center to honor him at next year's ceremony after believing he was snubbed in years past.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 14, 2025
While on hand to announce the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees, President Trump once again made things all about himself—this time by telling reporters that he wants the Kennedy Center to honor him at next year's ceremony because he believes he was snubbed in years past.

Earlier this year, Trump announced his plans to overhaul the Kennedy Center’s traditionally bipartisan board by removing President Biden’s appointees and installing himself as chairman. Trump, who broke with tradition by skipping the Kennedy Center Honors during his first term after some honorees criticized him, claimed the center had become too “wokey.”

He recently said the organization's programming "was out of control with rampant political propaganda, DEI, and inappropriate shows,” saying it hosted a “Marxist anti-police performance” and “lesbian-only Shakespeare.”

He also claimed that the organization spent “tremendous amounts of money," an amount he signaled the federal government would scrutinize. And he's gone all in with his plans to remake the organization in his image.

Consider when he said:

"Since 1978 the Kennedy Center honors have been amongst the most prestigious awards in the performing arts. I wanted one, I was never able to get one. It's true. I would have taken it if they would have called me."
"I waited and waited and waited and I said to hell with it, I'll become chairman. I will give myself an honor. Next year we'll honor Trump, okay?"

At another point, he claimed his staff had to convince him that having him host the event is a good idea:

"It's going to be a big evening. I've been asked to host. I said, 'I'm the president of the United States. Are you fools asking me to do that?' 'Sir, you'll get much higher ratings.'"
"I said, 'I don't care. I'm president of the United States. I won't do it'. They said, 'please.' ... I didn't want to do it? OK?
They're going to say, 'He insisted.' I did not insist. But I think it will be quite successful."

Trump was swiftly criticized for his narcissistic display.

The White House declined to clarify what role Trump will play in hosting, including whether he’ll serve as emcee for the ceremony.

There is no doubt the Kennedy Center will receive more of Trump's narcissistic touches.

He’s also thrown his weight behind a push from House Republicans to rename the Kennedy Center after First Lady Melania Trump, a move that could run afoul of the law establishing the venue, as part of his broader effort to reshape institutions to his liking.

Trump has targeted other Washington cultural mainstays as well. On Tuesday, the White House confirmed it is reviewing Smithsonian museum exhibits to ensure they reflect his preferred version of history.

