Gavin Newsom Rips Trump After White House Adds Petty Plaques Under 'Presidential Walk Of Fame' Photos

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump after the White House unveiled insulting plaques installed beneath the portraits of the former Democratic presidents in their "Walk of Fame."
In September, Trump's assistant Margo Martin shared a video of a hallway filled with the portraits of former U.S. presidents. Martin announced that "The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade," and the video she shared panned over multiple portraits of former presidents before lingering on an image of Biden's autopen signature.
Trump alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.
Now that portrait includes a plaque that refers to Biden as "the worst President in American History" who took office "as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States." It goes on to say that Biden was overseen by "Radical Left handlers" and attacks him for issuing pardons to members of the "Biden Crime Family," among others.
A plaque installed under the portrait of former President Barack Obama refers to him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history." It, among other things, criticizes the Affordable Care Act as "ineffective" and derides other policies that would be "later terminated by President Donald J. Trump."
A plaque under a portrait of former President Bill Clinton notes he approved the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), "which President Donald J. Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States."
While appearing to laud some of Clinton's other accomplishments, it nonetheless points out that his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump" in 2016.
But consider the noticeably different plaque under a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan, a Republican referred to as "a leading voice in American Conservatism."
It notes that Reagan "left office with high approval, having restored National Confidence, Spirit, and Will," adding:
"He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump's Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!"
In response to all this, Newsom mocked Trump by posting an AI-generated picture of a plaque "written" by him in which he describes Trump as "NO LONGER 'HOT.'"
The image bashes Trump's obsession with himself and Newsom, who has written posts in a manner not unlike the one Trump employs on Truth Social, cast Trump as jealous because "ALL THE TELEVISION CAMERAS ARE ON ME, AMERICA'S FAVORITE GOVERNOR."
It's worth noting that this image was previously shared as part of Newsom's "Presidential Walk of Fatigue," an earlier response to the White House's pettiness. The "Walk of Fatigue" consists of photos of Trump sleeping or nodding off at work.
Newsom also retweeted a post about the updates to the "Walk of Fame," adding:
"Inflation is up. Unemployment is up. Grocery prices are up. Electricity costs are up. And Donald Trump is spending his time doing this bulls**t."
Trump is the most petty man to be president—bar none.