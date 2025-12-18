Skip to content

AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Rips Trump After White House Adds Petty Plaques Under 'Presidential Walk Of Fame' Photos

Gavin Newsom; Presidential Walk of Fame
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After the White House added plaques with insulting text about each of the former Democratic presidents in their "Walk of Fame," California Governor Gavin Newsom clapped back with a reality check for President Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 18, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump after the White House unveiled insulting plaques installed beneath the portraits of the former Democratic presidents in their "Walk of Fame."

In September, Trump's assistant Margo Martin shared a video of a hallway filled with the portraits of former U.S. presidents. Martin announced that "The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade," and the video she shared panned over multiple portraits of former presidents before lingering on an image of Biden's autopen signature.

Trump alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.

Now that portrait includes a plaque that refers to Biden as "the worst President in American History" who took office "as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States." It goes on to say that Biden was overseen by "Radical Left handlers" and attacks him for issuing pardons to members of the "Biden Crime Family," among others.

You can see it below.

Screenshot of White House plaque @PenguinSix/X

A plaque installed under the portrait of former President Barack Obama refers to him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history." It, among other things, criticizes the Affordable Care Act as "ineffective" and derides other policies that would be "later terminated by President Donald J. Trump."

You can see it below.

Screenshot of White House plaque @PenguinSix/X

A plaque under a portrait of former President Bill Clinton notes he approved the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), "which President Donald J. Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States."

While appearing to laud some of Clinton's other accomplishments, it nonetheless points out that his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump" in 2016.

You can see it below.

Screenshot of White House plaque @PenguinSix/X

But consider the noticeably different plaque under a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan, a Republican referred to as "a leading voice in American Conservatism."

It notes that Reagan "left office with high approval, having restored National Confidence, Spirit, and Will," adding:

"He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump's Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of White House plaque @PenguinSix/X

In response to all this, Newsom mocked Trump by posting an AI-generated picture of a plaque "written" by him in which he describes Trump as "NO LONGER 'HOT.'"

The image bashes Trump's obsession with himself and Newsom, who has written posts in a manner not unlike the one Trump employs on Truth Social, cast Trump as jealous because "ALL THE TELEVISION CAMERAS ARE ON ME, AMERICA'S FAVORITE GOVERNOR."

It's worth noting that this image was previously shared as part of Newsom's "Presidential Walk of Fatigue," an earlier response to the White House's pettiness. The "Walk of Fatigue" consists of photos of Trump sleeping or nodding off at work.

You can see Newsom's post and the image below.

Gavin Newsom's image of Trump plaque @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom also retweeted a post about the updates to the "Walk of Fame," adding:

"Inflation is up. Unemployment is up. Grocery prices are up. Electricity costs are up. And Donald Trump is spending his time doing this bulls**t."

You can see the post below.

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom's post @GavinNewsom/X

Many have also echoed Newsom's criticisms.


Trump is the most petty man to be president—bar none.

Latest News

Screenshots from @julialeahy_'s Instagram reel
Trending

Woman Weirded Out After Receiving Wedding Invitation From Couple She's Never Met

Screenshots from @cortneygetsfit's TikTok video
Trending

Stay-At-Home Mom Offers Dire Warning For Other Moms After Husband Suddenly Files For Divorce

Close-up shot of a man's hands opening his empty wallet.
Trending

People Reveal The 'Poor Person Hacks' They Picked Up That They Still Use Today

Shot of a loving couple smiling and holding one another.
Trending

People Explain Which Unusual 'I Need This In A Partner' Traits They Refuse To Negotiate On

More from People/donald-trump

people marching in formation
Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash

Drill Instructors Reveal Where They Get The Outrageous Insults They Yell At Recruits

The movie-going public is familiar with military drill instructors through standout performances by Louis Gossett Jr. as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman, Christopher Walken as Sergeant Toomey in Biloxi Blues, Clancy Brown as Sergeant Zim in Starship Troopers, Jack Webb as TSgt Jim Moore in The D.I.

Probably the most notable on-screen drill instructor was played by actual retired United States Marine Corps drill instructor R. Lee Ermey as SSgt Loyce in The Boys in Company C and as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket.

Keep ReadingShow less
veteran giving salute
sydney Rae on Unsplash

Veterans Explain Which Things About The U.S. Military They Didn't Realize Until They Left

The saying, 'Can't see the forest for the trees' refers to a common inability to realize things about a situation a person is in while that person is in the thick of it. It's only after being removed from the situation does the person have the ability to realize where exactly they were and what was happening.

It's a similar idea to the saying 'hindsight is 20/20' which means reflection on past circumstances usually often more clarity than in the moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up shot of a small, old school tv airing a video game; outdated, stuffed animals and toys surround the tv.
Photo by Florian Hahn on Unsplash

Products People Refuse To Buy Simply Because They Hate The Commercial

If I hate your commercial... if you interrupt my programs with an irritating jingle... I will NEVER buy your product.

I will ACTIVELY choose to purchase from your rivals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rob Schneider; Donald Trump; Rob Reiner
Steven Vlasic/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Even MAGA Actor Rob Schneider Slammed Trump's 'Outrageous' Post About Rob Reiner's Death

Actor Rob Schneider is about as MAGA as you can get, but even he is not on board with what President Donald Trump said about famed film director Rob Reiner following Reiner's murder.

Reiner and his wife, photographer Michelle, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home Sunday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents. He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young man in an airport wears a heavy winter coat and carries a laptop. He stares at the flight status board.
Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash

People Break Down The Times They Ran Into Someone They Knew While Super Far From Home

Oh, the places we'll all go.

The destinations that await arrivals are endless.

Keep ReadingShow less