Skip to content

Chris Pratt Sparks Backlash After Defending All The 'Great' Things RFK Jr. Is Doing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox News Host Ripped For Hypocrisy After Demanding Newsom 'Stop It' With Tweets Trolling Trump

Screenshot of Dana Perino; Gavin Newsom
Fox News; Mario Tama/Getty Images

Fox News host Dana Perino advised Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop mocking Trump with his recent tweets—and was quickly called out for her hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 20, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News host Dana Perino was widely mocked after she advised California Governor Gavin Newsom to stop trolling President Donald Trump with his recent tweets, prompting many to call out her hypocrisy for ignoring Trump's long history of attacking his own critics on social media.

Speaking on The Five, Perino said Newsom, who has used his official government accounts to mock Trump amid ongoing redistricting battles in California and Texas, needs "to stop it with the Twitter thing."

She said:

“You have to stop it with the Twitter thing. I don’t know where his wife is. If I were [Newsom’s] wife, I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself, stop it.'"
"Do not let your staff tweet and if you're doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over. He’s got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little bit more serious.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Remarkably, Perino's remarks completely overlook Trump's history of mocking his political opponents, often referring to them by using derogatory nicknames. Trump's social media activity is more unbridled than ever in his second term now that he has cratered institutions and bent the Justice Department to his will to go after anyone he believes has wronged him.

Newsom, responding via the account for his official press office, reposted the video of Perino's remarks and said:

"ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON'T GET IT."

You can see the post below.

Perino was swiftly called out for her hypocrisy.



Newsom recently described his posts as "a wake-up call for the president of the United States,” adding:

“I’m sort of following his example."
"If you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president. … I think the deeper question is how have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years, to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”

Newsom's tactics are working. The official press office account has 408,000 followers on X—up more than 250,000 since the beginning of August—and has racked up over 225 million impressions, per Newsom’s office.

Latest News

The waist of a man in a Santa Claus costume.
Trending

People Divulge The 'Harmless' Lies Their Parents Told Them That Messed Them Up

Nicole Collier
Political News

Texas Republicans Lock Dem State Rep. In Capitol After She Refuses To Leave With Mandatory Police Escort

Gavin Newsom; JD Vance
Donald Trump

Newsom trolls Vance over Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump; Brian Glenn
Political News

Zelenskyy Epically Zings MAGA Reporter Who Shamed Him For Not Wearing Suit In February

More from News/political-news

Jenna Ortega; Gwendoline Christie
James Gourley/Netflix/Getty Images; James Gourley/Netflix/Getty Images

The Massive Height Difference Between Jenna Ortega And Gwendoline Christie Stuns Fans In Viral Photo

Fans of the darkly funny, gothic horror Netflix show Wednesday, a spin-off of Wednesday Addams' life from The Addams Family, have eagerly awaited a second season, and with all that's come up during its promotion, it seems the second season will be worth the wait.

With beloved characters returning and promises of unexpected plot twists, fans are eager to see what will unfold during the show's next season.

Keep ReadingShow less
Conan O'Brien; Stephen Colbert
Shannon Finney/WireImage/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Conan O'Brien Offers Bleak Prediction For Late Night After Colbert Cancellation—But There's Still Hope

One month ago, late-night show host Stephen Colbert sat behind his desk and, while performing his cold open, announced that this would be the last season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and that in ten months, CBS would no longer have a late show, period.

The news was met with gasps, boos, and general disdain, a sentiment that Colbert admitted he agreed with.

Keep ReadingShow less
A resurfaced clip shows Martin Short handling Kathie Lee Gifford’s on-air blunder about his late wife Nancy Dolman.
WN Medias/YouTube

Martin Short praised for handling sensitive interview

Martin Short has spent decades proving that you can be both riotously funny and heartbreakingly gracious, and a resurfaced clip from 2012 just seals the deal.

While promoting Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted—where he voiced Stefano, a neurotic circus seal with the energy of your most anxious friend—Short stopped by the Today Show segment with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophie Turner
Late Show with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Sophie Turner Ends Celeb Engagement!

Who knew a single, innocent wave could end a relationship? Apparently, Sophie Turner did—though she probably wishes she hadn’t.

The Game of Thrones alum spilled the awkward, engagement-ending story during an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, proving once again that Turner’s off-screen life can be just as dramatic as her on-screen roles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Just Jokingly Suggested How He Could Cancel The 2028 Election—And We're Not Laughing

The office of President of the United States is one of the few that has clearly set limits on the number of years an individual can hold the office.

After the presidency of Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who served as the 32nd President for over 12 years from 1933 until his death in 1945, Congress moved to add a constitutional amendment to limit a single person's time in the role.

Keep ReadingShow less