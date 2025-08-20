Fox News Host Ripped For Hypocrisy After Demanding Newsom 'Stop It' With Tweets Trolling Trump

Fox News host Dana Perino was widely mocked after she advised California Governor Gavin Newsom to stop trolling President Donald Trump with his recent tweets, prompting many to call out her hypocrisy for ignoring Trump's long history of attacking his own critics on social media.

Speaking on The Five, Perino said Newsom, who has used his official government accounts to mock Trump amid ongoing redistricting battles in California and Texas, needs "to stop it with the Twitter thing."

She said:

“You have to stop it with the Twitter thing. I don’t know where his wife is. If I were [Newsom’s] wife, I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself, stop it.'"

"Do not let your staff tweet and if you're doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over. He’s got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little bit more serious.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Remarkably, Perino's remarks completely overlook Trump's history of mocking his political opponents, often referring to them by using derogatory nicknames. Trump's social media activity is more unbridled than ever in his second term now that he has cratered institutions and bent the Justice Department to his will to go after anyone he believes has wronged him.

Newsom, responding via the account for his official press office, reposted the video of Perino's remarks and said:

"ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON'T GET IT."

You can see the post below.

Newsom recently described his posts as "a wake-up call for the president of the United States,” adding:

“I’m sort of following his example."

"If you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president. … I think the deeper question is how have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years, to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”

Newsom's tactics are working. The official press office account has 408,000 followers on X—up more than 250,000 since the beginning of August—and has racked up over 225 million impressions, per Newsom’s office.