Gavin Newsom Perfectly Calls Out Jim Jordan's Hypocrisy After Jordan Rants About What We Do 'In America'

After Ohio Representative Jim Jordan criticized Los Angeles protesters who've held Mexican flags in a symbolic move against President Donald Trump's immigration policies, California Governor Gavin Newsom called out his hypocrisy by sharing images of the January 6 insurrection.
Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Account, used the body's official X account to admonish "Democrat-run Los Angeles" by sharing a Fox News video of a protester who waved a Mexican flag as he circled a burning car on his motorcycle.
Later, Jordan declared via his own account that "We fly the American flag in America," a statement that prompted readers to point out that he has an Israeli flag "outside of his office door."
In a clapback for the ages, Newsom then shared photos taken on January 6, 2021—the day a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the election had been stolen—that show insurrectionists wielding the American flag as they actively engaged in violence in their attempted insurrection.
Newsom said:
"Like this?"
Jim Jordan, of course, was a primary architect of Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election on January 6, leading many to cheer on Newsom for calling out Jordan's hypocrisy, and that of the MAGA movement.
Others criticized Jordan more directly.
It should be noted that Jordan didn't seem to have a problem with all the flags flown by Trump supporters during the January 6 attack, which included flags, signs, and symbols associated with racist, white supremacist, and extremist groups alongside Trump 2020 banners and American flags.
Among them was the flag of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group known for its extremist views. Their logo has appeared on modified versions of the traditional Betsy Ross flag. Also visible was the “Release the Kraken” flag—a reference to a phrase used by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who falsely claimed to possess explosive evidence that would overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Variations of Confederate and Gadsden flags were widely seen in the crowd. One altered Confederate battle flag featured an image of an assault rifle and the slogan “Come and take it,” signaling opposition to gun control. In one striking moment, an insurrectionist was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag through the halls of the Capitol itself.