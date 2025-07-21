Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Stephen Miller Over Casting Announcement For Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' Series

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cracking up after trolling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over casting news for HBO's new Harry Potter series.

Earlier, a prominent Harry Potter-related news account shared that the role of Voldemort, the Dark Lord, "is already cast and will appear in multiple episodes." The account added that to keep it [the casting] a surprise, HBO has decided not to announce who has been cast as Voldemort."

Lord Voldemort was played in the first Harry Potter adaptations by acting legend Ralph Fiennes, so whoever's been cast has some big shoes to fill.

But Newsom's office thinks it knows who ultimately got the role, tweeting:

"Congrats, [Stephen Miller]!"

The post is also a transparent jab at Miller’s physical appearance, which Newsom’s office underscored by comparing it to a photo of Fiennes’ portrayal of the character in the original post.

You can see the post below.

People thought it was hilarious.





Last week, Newsom's office also criticized Miller after Miller criticized a judge's ruling curtailing the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and called the judge a "communist."

Newsom's office, referring to Miller, said "the fascist cuck in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy."

Shortly afterward, Newsom had a snarky response for Trump after Trump announced on Truth Social that he'd convinced Coca-Cola to switch to using cane sugar in the U.S. Newsom jokingly responded that the announcement meant "I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!"

Indeed, Trump continues to face criticism for rejecting calls to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

But not to be outdone, Newsom drew attention to the long friendship Trump had with Epstein by sharing a photo of the two accompanied by the tune of Nickelback's hit song "Photograph," saying Nickelback "said it best."